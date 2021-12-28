As we prepare to ring in the New Year, here's a few suggestions for resolutions for those in the Stateline sports scene.
DIEHARD SNAPPER FANS: Please cut the Beloit Sky Carp some slack. The folks who adopted that name really went to bat for this community. ABC Supply Stadium is amazing. Chances are really good Snappy will make a few cameo appearances anyway, but really it’s time to embrace the Sky Carp.
BELOIT MEMORIAL BASKETBALL: Lumping the whole experience together – recharged fans, the best band around, committed coaches and coachable, energetic young teams, don’t change a thing heading into 2022. Well sure, a little more consistency on the court is something Dilonna Johnson and Charlie Chavous would love to see, but both programs finally look to be heading in the right direction and re-establishing pride in wearing purple and white.
BELOIT MEMORIAL HOCKEY: These are indeed rough times for the Purple Knights, but they showed recently against Janesville they can hang with good teams if they play smart, play physical and stay out of the penalty box whenever possible. With the number of underclassmen on the roster, this team’s best days are ahead. Just not the immediate future.
And here’s one last appeal for a look into a potential co-op with Beloit Memorial and Hononegah.
YOUTH HOCKEY IN GENERAL: The best thing about the Beloit Youth Hockey Association has been its ability to plan for its future and do whatever it takes to reach its goals. It needs to continue to do that. The program has been a community asset for decades and should remain one. It could certainly use a little love from city government in the form of a strong commitment to Edwards Ice Arena.
TELFER PARK COMPLEX: While we’re on the subject, let’s hope someone comes up with a creative plan for what was once intended to be the recreational destination hotspot in the city. Watching a bulldozer flatten Pohlman Field and all its memories would be a sad day for many who played high school and Legion ball there, not to mention all their fans.
STATELINE STUDENT-ATHLETES: Have fun even when it seems like things aren’t going great. Adversity is a given in youth sports. There are going to be challenges from injuries and illness to shooting slumps. How you choose to respond to them will determine how successful you are on your team and eventually in life. In the meantime enjoy the ride. It’s over too soon.
PARENTS OF THOSE STUDENT-ATHLETES: Same thing. Sit back and relax and enjoy watching your kid play. Don’t let the referees or the coaches or Johnny missing a clutch free throw spoil the whole experience. This really has a short shelf life. Be supportive and not just of your own kid but the entire team. You'll be better for it.
BELOIT COLLEGE SPORTS: With the exception of a few sports, such as women’s soccer and baseball, this is a down period for many Buccaneers. In the New Year, let’s continue to build through recruiting and particularly in our own backyard when possible. Some of BC’s best athletes (Eva Laun-Smith, Aminah Crawford, Brett Kiger, Tommy Murray, Drew Freitag, Ben and Max Saladar, Nathan Sill, Bea and Lulu Champeny-Johns, Liz Kalk, Addy Ciochon and Hannah Walte to name a few) have been recruited a stone’s throw away. Doesn't hurt your local newspaper's coverage either.