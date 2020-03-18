ROCKTON — It's rare than an informal open gym can change a life.
Such is the case with Brayden Hennis. The Hononegah graduate was still undecided on his athletic and academic future in the late summer following his senior year when Indians coach Mike Miller made a phone call.
"He called up the Rock Valley coach, who had just been hired, and asked if they needed a shooter," Hennis said. "The coach (Tyler Bredehoeft) said he did, and I went to an open gym with a buddy of mine."
Things didn't exactly start out on an optimistic note for Hennis.
"The first thing I saw was (then RVC sophomore) Josh Streeter do a windmill dunk," Hennis said with a laugh. "My first thought was that there was no way I was making this game. But I played in the open gym, and the coach told me they had a spot for me if I wanted it, and from there it was an easy choice."
19 months after that fateful open gym, Hennis has made another decision regarding his future: Earlier this week, he committed to play at Loras College, a solid NCAA Division III school located in Dubuque, Iowa.
Hennis said it didn't take long for him to fall in love with Loras.
"I visited there this past weekend, got a chance to talk with the guys and play with them a little bit," Hennis said. "Just being there on campus, it was like there was an instant connection. It felt like I belonged there."
Hennis said he thinks the school will be a great fit for him.
"I feel like the offense is going to be great for my game," Hennis said. "They play a style that I like to call Hononegah 2.0. They like to have a bunch of shooters and they run a solid offense that I think can help my game thrive.
"On defense, they play a 1-2-2 press and they fall back into a 3-2 zone, just like Hononegah. And they play in one of the best Division III leagues in the country and they've had a lot of success."
The Duhawks finished the 2019-20 season with a solid 17-9 record before being upset by Wartburg in the first round of the American Rivers Conference Tournament.
Hennis said his two years at Rock Valley taught him a lot.
"Before going to Rock Valley, I was never an all-conference guy or a number one option for a team," Hennis said. "My freshman year, I learned a ton. We had some really strong sophomore leaders that helped improve my game. And the other thing was, at some points during the year, we were down to six players. So the freshmen really had to carry their weight and step up, and we did that and were still able to win more than 20 games."
The Golden Eagles had another solid season in Hennis' sophomore season, finishing 20-13 and just missing out on a bid to the NJCAA Division III National Tournament.
"We came up short of where we wanted to this season, but it was just an honor to be involved in a program that's won 20-plus games in their last seven years. It's been incredible."
Hennis averaged 12.4 points per game and a team-best 7.6 rebounds to go along with it.
"My freshman year, we were very big and had an All-American center," Hennis said. "This year we were really small and the coach really preached gang rebounding and everyone crashing the glass. We were very aggressive in boxing out and getting after it."
Hennis shot 35 percent from 3-point range, and will now do his long-distance gunning in Dubuque.
