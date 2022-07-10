BELOIT—John Heineke coached some classic football games in his time, but from now on, it looks like the Heineke Classic is going to link the Hall of Famer to golf.
Well, golf and maybe a little football conversation.
Current Beloit Memorial head coach Brad Dement and his staff organized the first annual Heineke Classic at The Beloit Club as a fundraiser for the high school football program as well as Project 16:49.
“It was a bit overwhelming the first time out,” Dement said. “I was running around every day trying to get it set up, but I wanted to make it first class to honor coach Heineke for all he did for us.”
Heineke was on hand for the event on Friday, which drew 80 participants. He and his former assistant coach Mark Anderson drove around the course in a golf cart meeting well-wishers. Heineke coached the Purple Knights for 33 seasons and posted a 172-133-4 record, taking the team to the WIAA playoffs 11 times.
Dement said that while he doesn’t have a final tabulation he expects the fundraiser to have raised around $8,000. The football program is donating $1,000 to Project 16:49, which helps homeless teens in Beloit.
“I was hoping for around 80 golfers for our first year,” Dement said. “We didn’t have any more golf carts so it was lucky we didn’t have more. Next year if we need to we may have to break it up into morning and afternoon flights, which would be fine. The more the merrier.”
Dement said the event will definitely be held again.
“I plan on doing this annually,” the coach said. “It was a fun experience and you couldn’t have a better setting in Beloit. I’ve talked to people and they’re excited about coming back next year. It’s important that more people know about the message we are trying to send to the kids and we also want the community to feel like it is a part of our program.”
Dement is confident his staff will be on board again.
“They all put a lot of effort into this, getting sponsors, donations, prizes and getting out the golfers,” he said. “It was a team effort for sure.”
Dement said he hopes the Purple Knights notice the work the coaches put in.
“We want to be role models,” Dement said. “We want the kids to see we’re willing to go out and bust our butts to help them. That’s how you take care of each other.”
The coach said there is no shortage of plans for using the funds.
“We need new headsets for the coaching staff,” he said. “We need blocking pads and other equipment. There are things I never thought of when I was an assistant. We spent $16,000 on jerseys and $10,000 on helmets. If I need more it is probably going to come out of our own budget. There are other things like mouthguards, knee pads, shoulder pads and even footballs. One football is a hundred dollars.
“That’s why I want to make sure we continually raise money so I don’t have to say no to things I think the kids deserve. We want to build this program.”
Dement said Jacobson Field is also getting a makeover. The field will be painted with a new Knights emblem. The pressbox is being painted and redone inside. Banners will be placed across the bottom and the top of the bleachers.
The players will receive travel warmups as well as team socks. While they already have team meals on Thursdays, Dement wants to add Friday lunches.
“We’re also looking to do some activities off the field for team bonding and I don’t want to put any strain on anyone financially,” he said. “We really have a lot of ideas to make things bigger and better.”
Dement said the Knights will continue weight-training with the next organized practice on Aug. 2.