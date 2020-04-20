Oh sure, Chelsea Kinard would love for folks to tune in their TV to see her sinking a long putt in the U.S. Women’s Open Championship in Houston, Texas, where she now lives.
They still may see her sink a clutch putt. She just might have to dodge a moving windmill to do it or risk plummeting into an icy pool of water.
There’s $250,000 at stake, too, as she competes in the world’s most extreme miniature golf competition show on ABC-TV, “Holey Moley.” The show’s second season premieres May 21.
“It’s like American Ninja Warriors if they were golfers,” Chelsea said in a telephone interview. “After the first season their biggest complaint was that it wasn’t ‘Wipeout’ enough. So now the obstacles on the course are really intense.”
Intense is one word for them. Insane might be another. This putt-putt course includes everything from ziplines to rolling logs that could knock a less-than-alert golfer out cold to an Army drill sergeant who screams in your face as you putt.
Hononegah High School sports fans remember Chelsea as the daughter of Al and Cheryl Bach of Roscoe. She won the 2002 Illinois Girls Junior State Championship and finished fourth in the 2002 IHSA State Golf Tournament. She played three seasons at Illinois State and a fourth at Eastern Illinois.
She then enrolled in the PGA Golf Management University Program and became a teaching pro, working at multiple courses in the Phoenix, Ariz., area over the next three years. But she wanted to get back to playing competitively. In 2011, she entered LPGA Q-School and played on the Futures Tour. In 2012, she played in the Women’s Canadian Tour, the Arizona Cactus Tour and the Symetra Tour. She took a brief hiatus when her son Trey was born four years ago, but has continued to compete.
“I kept the dream alive,” she said. “If I was going to be on a television show, I thought it would be (The Golf Channel’s) ‘The Big Break.’ In 2015 I got to the third audition, but that was when it was pulled off the air. I never thought in a million years that I would be on (Holey Moley).”
Chelsea, 34, did have three girlfriends who were on the first season of Holey Moley so she was well aware of the show.
“Holey Moley actually contacted me through Instagram last November,” Chelsea said. “I thought it was kind of a joke at first, but it was the real deal. I’m a fan of Stephen Curry (the NBA star who is executive producer of the show) and obviously it’s golf-related. When they reached out, I thought, I’ll try it, if it works out time-wise. I got the final confirmation in February to make my travel arrangements to California. Now I’m excited for people to see how it all played out.”
There’s even a glimpse of Bach in the show’s sneak peek at its second season. The clip shows commentators Rob Riggle, Jeannie Mai and Joe Tessitore and some of the zaniness ahead. The 13-episode season will showcase Bach and a lot of other mini-golf lovers from around the country competing head-to-head through even more challenging layouts than season one. Each episode features eight contestants who put both their miniature golf and physical ability to the test. The winners of each episode return with the overall winner claiming the $250,000 prize.
Chelsea and her family arrived in California a day before the shooting started March 4. Her mother and father arrived the next day.
Chelsea signed a contract that prevents her from divulging certain details about the show, particularly the results.
“It really doesn’t have a lot to do with golf talent.” Chelsea said with a chuckle. “I will say this. Having played under pressure in tournaments helped me. But it’s mini-putt. You can get lucky. It was more the physical challenge that was the ordeal. The stunts and obstacles we had to endure were out of this world.”
Cheryl Bach said she knew a little about what to expect after having watched some episodes last season and a few more on YouTube. But some of the logistics surprised her.
“It made me look at reality TV a whole lot different because now I know a little more about what goes on behind the scenes and what the sets are like,” Cheryl said. “One of the weirdest things was that Chelsea had to go in at 3:15 in the afternoon, but didn’t compete until midnight. They told her that might be the case and to dress warm because it was 40 degrees at night.
“The security was tight. You couldn’t drive up to the property. There was a shuttle bus. We were in a heated tent and they would come in and say, we need the family of Chelsea Kinard. There were also a lot of extras, strangers holding up signs, ‘Houston loves Chelsea.’ As family, we got front-row seating in the bleachers so it was pretty cool. Now we’re eager to see how they edit the show and see how different it is from watching it in the stands.”
Cheryl has watched her daughter many times in tournaments. This was something new.
“There were nerves,” Cheryl said. “This can be a one-and-done. You miss your putt and you can look ridiculous on TV. Seeing how she handled herself didn’t surprise me.”
The filming of all the episodes took two weeks and Chelsea, of course, isn’t about to let anyone know if she was around at the finish. She did say her family wrapped up the vacation, as planned, by heading to Disneyland with her mother and father. Then everyone headed home, not long before the coronavirus pandemic closed the theme park.
Chelsea said her home course in Houston is one of the few currently closed by the pandemic. She is playing regularly, however, on ones that are and plans to resume a tournament schedule at some point.
“I still have an itch,” she said. “I don’t want to say I’m done. The U.S. Women’s Open is at Champions Golf Club in Houston in November. I’m going to try to qualify for that.”
