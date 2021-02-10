SOUTH BELOIT—Nothing like opening the bowling season against none other than your arch-rival in the NIC-10.
Hononegah’s boys began their pandemic-delayed season Tuesday at Viking Lanes with a 3,917-3,813 victory.
While Harlem’s P.J. Mellies had the top series of the day with a 714, the Indians’ overall depth ruled the day.
Returning NIC-10 individual champion Cameron Tyler and teammate Andrew Riley each shot 691. Justin Mooney turned in a 677 and James Stewart and Charlie Hunt each shot 629. A freshman, Hunt set the tone with a 266 in his first varsity game.
Riley had the second highest game for Hononegah with a 258.
Harlem won the girls competition, 3,835-3,656. Olivia Watton led Harlem with a 729 score and a 279 game. Hononegah’s Kyley Olson shot a 651 and Abby Topham chipped in a 646. Topham’s 246 was the high game.