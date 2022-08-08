NASCAR Michigan Auto Racing

Kevin Harvick celebrates with his daughter Piper after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich.

 Paul Sancya - staff, AP

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP)—NASCAR just got more interesting down the stretch.

Kevin Harvick won his first Cup race in nearly two years at Michigan International Speedway over the weekend — a result that could mean a driver who has a win getting knocked out of the playoffs.

