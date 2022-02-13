ROCKTON— Owen Hart isn’t sure how his last-second shot went in Friday night.
And he doesn’t much care, either.
Hart’s circus, over-the-head shot with 10 seconds left helped lift Hononegah to a 62-61 victory over Rockford East.
The Indians followed up Friday’s win with a 47-32 win over Belvidere North Saturday that lifted them to an 11-6 NIC-10 mark, one-half game behind Guilford and Boylan for third place in the conference.
The Indians will host Boylan Wednesday night.
Hart’s highlight reel shot came in the wake of a pair of blocks at the rim by Brandon Beck and Braydon Savitzki-Lynde. After Savitkzy-Lynde’s block, the ball caromed to Hart, who zipped his way down the floor, lost his footing and was forced to throw up a shot over his head. The ball banked in to give the Indians the lead.
After a timeout, Beck came up with another block, this one ending the game and giving the Indians a signature win after several close defeats.
Hart said the shot was improvised out of necessity.
“I was just trying to get in the air, but I lost my footing and just kind of threw it up there so I didn’t travel,” Hart said. “All I know is the shot went in. It was crazy.”
The Indians led 33-29 at halftime and 47-45 after three quarters before the E-Rabs (12-5 in NIC-10 play) made their charge.
East dominated the first half of the fourth quarter and eventually forged a 57-52 lead with 3:44 to play. From there, the Indians got critical stops, and a pair of baskets from Savitzky-Lynde and Beck to close within 61-60 with 30 seconds left.
Hononegah forced a turnover, missed a shot, then picked up the two blocks and, eventually, the game-winner.
Miller said the diminutive Hart, who finished with 22 points, was the key to the win.
“The smallest guy on the floor is also the toughest,” Miller said. “He’s been outstanding all year for us. I’m not sure we’d have won a game the entire season without him. He’s come a long way with who he is and how he’s playing, and it was certainly fitting that he was the one who won the game.”
The Indians’ execution down the stretch on both sides of the ball was terrific.
“It was a physical game,” Miller said. “In 30-some years of being around high school basketball, I can’t ever remember a more physical game than tonight, and that’s not to our advantage. I thought our guys battled. That’s two games in a row where we’ve won with toughness, and when you win with toughness, that’s really saying something.”
HONONEGAH 62, EAST 61
East 16 13 16 16—61
Hononegah 16 17 14 15—62
EAST: Jefferson 1 0-0 2, Bates 1 0-0 2, Young 2 0-0 4, Hardaway 3 0-0 6, Je Jefferson 4 1-1 11, Lewis 5 2-2 16, Kyles 5 0-0 11, Hoarde 4 1-2 9. Totals: 25 4-5 61.
HONONEGAH: Kemmet 2 0-2 4, Houi 3 2-4 9, Hart 7 5-6 22, Savitzki-Lynde 6 0-0 12, Commisso 1 0-0 2, Beck 6 1-1 13. Totals: 25 8-13 62.
3-pointers: East 7 (Kyles, Lewis 4, Je Jefferson 2). Hononegah 4 (Hart 3, Houi).