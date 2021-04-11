MACHESNEY PARK, Ill.—Hononegah kept record-breaking quarterback James Cooper Jr. in check for a half Saturday afternoon.
Well, technically, almost a half.
While the clock had elapsed in the first half with Hononegah leading 17-0, a penalty on the Indians gave Cooper one more shot and he connected with Dominic McCarren on a 6-yard touchdown pass that started the Huskies comeback for a 26-24 victory.
Cooper went on to throw 51 times and connect on 31 for 353 yards. He threw for two more touchdowns in the second half.
The Indians didn’t really have an answer for McCarren, either. He caught 14 passes for 162 yards.
Harlem had threatened early, but had a return for a score on the opening kickoff wiped away by a penalty and then, after driving, inside the Hononegah 10 lost a fumble by Cooper which rolled out of the end zone.
Hononegah, playing without seven seniors who will serve a two-game penalty for an athletic code violation, went on to take a 17-0 lead. Bryce Goodwine booted a 30-yard field goal, Stuart Hale ran four yards for a score and Dylan Sayles returned an interception 85 yards for a touchdown.
Cooper hit McCarren with an 18-yard pass on what should have been the first half’s final play, but a Hononegah defender was penalized for a late shove on McCarren. A half can’t end on a defensive penalty, so Cooper had the extra down to hit McCarren for six. He also hit Dezzion Jordan for the two-point conversion.
Cooper hit Jordan (five catches, 105 yards) with a 39-yard TD pass to pull Harlem within 17-14. That pass also pushed him past Belvidere North’s Jace Bankord to become the NIC-10’s all-time leader in passing yardage.
Hononegah took a 24-14 lead when Isaac Whisenand hit Hale with a 49-yard TD pass, but Cooper was far from finished. He threw a 14-yard TD pass to McCarren and added a 1-yard sneak as Hononegah’s short-handed defense began to show signs of tiring. The second score put Harlem ahead 26-24 with 2:45 remaining in the third quarter.
“James Cooper is a four-year starter and a very good quarterback,” Hononegah head coach Brian Zimmerman said. “He has added a run game to his repertoire here and I thought he did a nice job throwing the ball around to his receivers, not just McCarren. They were well-prepared.”
Harlem (4-0) which will play Boylan (3-0) this week for the division title.
“I thought in the second half we came out kind of flat,” Zimmerman said. “The way we finished the first half was kind of tough and after a discussion at halftime I thought we were in a good place. Unfortunately, we were not.”
• NOTES: Whisenand completed 10-of-23 passes for 140 yards.
• UP NEXT: Hononegah (2-2) will play its only game at Kelsey Field at 7:15 p.m. Friday against Rockford Guilford.