Harlem's Taelor Paulsen looks to pass as she is surrounded by Hononegah's Allyson Niedfeldt, left, Bre Carter and Kamryn Abney Friday night at Rockford East.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

ROCKFORD — When they lost one of the NIC-10’s top players, Emma Clark, to a season-ending injury with 11 games left in the regular season, Hononegah’s Indians didn’t panic.

They ramped up their defense, spread the wealth on offense and won 12 straight games, capturing their third straight conference title and a regional semifinal.

