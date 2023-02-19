ROCKFORD — When they lost one of the NIC-10’s top players, Emma Clark, to a season-ending injury with 11 games left in the regular season, Hononegah’s Indians didn’t panic.
They ramped up their defense, spread the wealth on offense and won 12 straight games, capturing their third straight conference title and a regional semifinal.
But without Clark, there was always a greater chance they’d find a team playing just as hard on defense and that a cold shooting night could deal them a season-ending loss.
That night arrived on Friday.
Harlem Huskies (23-10) lost twice to the Indians during the regular season, but played outstanding defense, outmuscled them inside and added enough long-range shots to pull off a 44-31 victory in the IHSA 4A Rockford East Regional finals.
“They were very physical and they came ready to play,” Hononegah head coach Jason Brunke said. “We knew with our group physicality and size was always going to be a problem. Give Harlem tons of credit. They took it to us and I didn’t have our girls ready to step up to that level of physicality. I have to do a better job of getting them ready for a game like that.”
Senior Bre Carter kept the Indians (28-4) on top for a while. She had nine points in the first quarter as they took a 17-10 lead.
“Bre came out ready to play and she is obviously, as a senior, someone who can take the team on her back,” Brunke said. “That’s what seniors do. She put us up early, but she picked up her second foul and had to come out (in the second quarter) and that disrupted our rhythm on offense.”
Defense dominated the second quarter and while Harlem scored only five points, Hononegah managed just a 3-pointer by Kamryn Abney just before the buzzer for a 20-15 lead.
Harlem’s offense began to stir in the third quarter and worse for the Indians, Carter picked up her third foul with 6:46 left and had to take a seat on the bench. Harlem took a 23-20 lead on a 3-pointer by Taelor Paulsenwith 5:43 left and outscored Hononegah 16-5 to lead 31-25.
The Indians, who were held to five 3-pointers, were finding even shots in the lane difficult to fall. They were outscored in the fourth quarter 13-6.
“Part of our shooting (woes) you can attribute to Harlem’s physicality,” Brunke said. “We’re pressuring ourselves and speeding up our shots than they were actually pressuring us.”
Paige Stovall led Harlem with 13 points, including 5-of-6 free throws. The Huskies were 13-of-17 at the free-throw line. The Indians were 2-of-4.
Carter led Hononegah with 12 points and Abney added 10.