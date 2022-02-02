Jim Harbaugh will stay at Michigan after all, ending his dalliance with a return to the NFL after interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings for their head coach vacancy Wednesday.
The Vikings have targeted Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell for the job instead, though they can’t formally make that move until after Rams play in the Super Bowl.
In the meantime, Harbaugh will be back at his alma mater for an eighth season.
“With an enthusiasm unknown to mankind!” Harbaugh said in a text message to The Associated Press.
According to a person with knowledge of the decision, no offer of the job was made to Harbaugh. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because details of the process were not being made public by the university or the team. The Vikings also informed the two other finalists, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, that they won’t be selected, the person said.
That leaves O’Connell, who was interviewed Monday by Vikings officials in Southern California before they met with Morris. Graham was in Minnesota on Tuesday for his in-person visit.
The Vikings fired Mike Zimmer after a second straight losing season. He made the playoffs three times in eight years. General manager Rick Spielman was fired, too, and replaced last week by Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the former vice president of football operations of the Cleveland Browns.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
LOS ANGELES (AP)—Lincoln Riley says he didn’t—and couldn’t—talk to Caleb Williams between the day the coach left Oklahoma and the day his once-and-future star quarterback entered the transfer portal five weeks later.
Southern California’s new coach had to wait patiently and stressfully for the chance to land the centerpiece of his first recruiting class with the Trojans, along with two more ex-Sooners who decided to follow Riley from Norman to the West Coast.
“There’s a long period of time where there’s zero communication,” Riley said Wednesday while announcing his February signing period class. “And then all of a sudden, Caleb and his parents make the decision to jump into the transfer portal. We had a conversation shortly after that, and I don’t think we talked even one bit of football. It was just kind of like a long-lost friend. It was good to be able to reconnect.”
Riley closed the deal with Williams for the second time, and the former five-star recruit enrolled at USC last Friday. The quarterback’s commitment capped a bountiful haul for the Trojans in the transfer portal: Riley signed 13 players away from other schools, from Oregon to Virginia, restocking his first roster with elite talent.