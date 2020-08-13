ROCKFORD— Kyle Hamilton thought his baseball career was over, and he had the COVID-19 pandemic to blame.
Hamilton now finds himself in a uniform one final time, with an ironic twist: He has the pandemic to thank for it.
Hamilton, a graduate of Hononegah High School, is suiting up for the Rockford Rivets, a team in the Northwoods League, after the Rivets suffered a COVID outbreak on their squad.
Hamilton, who had his senior season at UW-Stout canceled because of the pandemic, had little hesitation when the Rivets asked him to play.
“I was just sitting up at school and the Rivets GM (Chad Bauer) reached out to my dad,” Hamilton said. “When my dad asked me, right away I said ‘Absolutely.’ I dropped everything I had going and came down.”
Hamilton has completed all of his classes and is just waiting to attend police academy in October to complete his degree, making this an opportune time to lace up the spikes again.
“This is my last hurrah,” Hamilton said. “I’m treating it like I would’ve treated my senior season, if I had one. It’s my last chance to play baseball at a high level before I’m done.”
Hamilton was a full-time starter in his sophomore and junior seasons at Stout, hitting a career-best .269 as a sophomore. He was named a team captain before his ill-fated senior season began. The Blue Devils got just three games in before being shut down.
“We ended up going to Southern Illinois and went 2-1,” Hamilton said. “The one loss we had came to one of the best programs in Division III. It was going to be a good year, and I was really looking forward to it.”
Although athletes were granted an extra year of eligibility due to the circumstances, Hamilton will be moving on with his professional career.
“If it weren’t for the opportunity to get into the academy in October, I 100 percent would have come back and played again,” Hamilton said. “But this just made the most sense.”
Hamilton was thrown right into the fire for the Rivets, playing in every game and starting most at second base. With seven games still to play, he’s hoping to make a few more memories on the field, with an eye towards a lifelong contribution to the game he loves playing.
“It’s been a great experience so far,” Hamilton said. “The level of competition is really high, definitely the highest I’ve seen. The WIAC has great pitching, too, but these guys just know where to put every pitch. But my teammates are just great guys and great players.
“Even though I’ll be done playing, I definitely want to coach and help other kids get to that next level. I’ve talked to coach Broderick at Hononegah about helping out there, and depending on my schedule, I’m really hoping something like that works out.”
Hamilton said he’s had the desire to become a police officer for a long time.
“I’ve wanted to do this before I even started high school,” Hamilton said. “My best friend growing up, Zach Stec, is a police officer in Beloit and his dad was an officer, too. So I just grew up around that kind of atmosphere. I love the work, and I want to help people, which is why I’m getting into that line of work.”