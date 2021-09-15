BELOIT—If you’re ever having a bad day, allowing a few dark thoughts to creep into your subconscious about the future of Beloit sports, there’s a perfect cure-all.
Attending the 35th annual Beloit Historical Society Elliott-Perring Sport’s Hall of Fame at the Rotary River Center put it all back into perspective and made you want to fight for what Beloit has been and can be again.
The five inductees—Duane Vance, Barry Upshaw, Jay McGregory, Bill Houcka and Kristen Witting—experienced all sorts of personal success. But each had their own obstacles to overcome on their way to greatness.
Upshaw, in particular, stated how “the camaraderie of teams” was as important to him as any success he achieved as a three-sport athlete.
He looked at many of his teammates on football, basketball and track teams as family.
“Sports was fabulous for me, but the wins weren’t as important as when I compare them to the friends I’ve made,” he said. “They’re really part of a precious group called family.”
Upshaw admits he wasn’t a particularly good student at Beloit Memorial High School. In fact, his GPA cost him a chance at potentially playing Division I football. He did play junior college ball, excelled as a college student and became an educator in Arizona for many years. He has since returned to his hometown and is in his second year teaching English at Fruzen Intermediate School.
Anyone who wants to know the value of sports should speak to Barry Upshaw.
Or any of the other inductees for that matter. Bill Houck was a tiny freshman with mad skill as a hockey player. He didn’t let his diminutive stature stop him from becoming one of the Purple Knights all-time greatest hockey players. He went on to earn All-American honors at UW-Eau Claire.
Kristen Witting didn’t let the fact she was a female stop her from becoming the Rookie of the Year as a sophomore on the boys hockey team. To broaden her horizons she eventually decided to play for the elite amateur Madison Capitols after that, but she also played softball and golfed at Beloit Memorial and went on to earn a D-I hockey scholarship from the University of Wisconsin. She was a regular defender for the first NCAA championship won by the women’s program, in 2006.
Jay McGregory’s father was an educator and he grew up knowing the value of good grades and hard work. Jay, now an athletic director at Brown Deer High School, thanked not only his parents, but also his neighbors because when he was a kid “I used to shoot baskets in the driveway at all hours and it probably drove them crazy.”
McGregory joined a Turner program riding a 19-game losing streak. They never reached a championship level in his tenure, but they were quickly became a tough out thanks to the skinny 6-7 kid who could play any position. He parlayed his prep success into a scholarship at Coastal Carolina, although after not missing a single game or practice in high school, he was stricken by several serious injuries as a collegiate. He ended up at D-III UW-Whitewater, making the most of his experience as he and fellow Beloiter Ty Evans won a conference title.
The only inductee who wasn’t present was Duane Vance, a profoundly talented basketball player from Beloit Memorial who now lives in Atlanta, Ga. He was well-represented, however, by his father Francis, sister DeAnn Evans and uncle Leon Peterson. Vance once scored 44 points in a game against La Follette, possessing an arsenal of weapons that included a smooth outside jumper and a quick step to a thunderous dunk. At UW-Whitewater, he hit a rough patch academically and temporarily lost his eligibility, but he recovered and went on to earn All-American honors and score 1,529 career points.
On the way to conquering adversity and finding success, the inductees made lifelong friends. The next crop of inductees will no doubt have the same sort of stories to tell.
Mainly, they were all optimists. Perhaps they had a dark day or two, but they never let the negativity stop them. They’re the role models student-athletes should look to today.
See, I’m feeling better already.
• EDITOR’S NOTE: OK, it should not go unreported that a certain long-time sports editor at the Beloit Daily News received the Everett Haskell/Bernie Barkin Lifetime Achievement Award. It’s a terrific honor and I’m humbled to receive it. I believe share it with my many co-workers who’ve helped make my job easier over the years, not to mention all the athletes, coaches, ADs and statisticians I’ve worked with since arriving in Beloit in 1978. I’ve tried to look at this as more of a responsibility than just a job and will continue to do so even on a part-time basis in the future.