BELOIT—Head coach Matt Ries apologized for frequently using the word “gutsy” to describe his wrestlers.
With the start that the Beloit Turner wrestling team has been having, it’s hard to think of another word to chronicle how these athletes have been performing.
“It’s just the gutsiness that this group has,” Ries said. “The past few years we’ve had great leadership from guys who went to state. This year, I asked the seniors right away to step up and be leaders because they’ve never had to.”
With an illness spreading through the team, and several wrestlers missing practices due to feeling sick, it would have been easy to go into the Bill McCreary Invitational at Beloit Turner High School this past weekend with lower expectations.
Instead, the Trojans went 5-0 in duals, winning 52-26 over Shoreland Lutheran, 42-32 over Fort Atkinson, 66-15 over Beloit Memorial, 72-0 over Columbus and 54-9 over an unattached team.
It was just one of many successful meets that Turner has been a part of early in the season.
“Guys just stepped in and wrestled through it,” Ries said. “You could see the illness was still there, but just their gutsiness. I was really impressed with this crew.”
The Trojans have also placed third in the Whitewater Invitational and won the Jefferson Invitational this season.
While the boys were tearing it up back home, the Trojans sent their female wrestlers to the Alliant Center in Madison for the Badger State Invitational, where some of the best wrestlers not only in Wisconsin, but in the country were participating.
Sydney Andrews led the way at 126 pounds with a dominating four pins before falling in a 4-1 decision in the quarterfinals to runner-up Makenna Hanke of Lomira to finish fifth overall.
“The amateur female wrestling stage is huge,” Ries said. “When we get to these bigger meets, we have so many girls that are wrestling internationally. Sydney is probably the most celebrated, but all of our girls have really stepped up.”
Ries added that Andrews wouldn’t want it to be just about her, but about her fellow determined girl wrestlers.
Haleigh Winke took seventh at 165 and Bailynn Dunham placed eighth at 100.
“The girls have just bought in,” Ries said. “When everybody's on the same page working towards the same goals, great things happen. We have an entire group that has just bought into our vision.”
The boys had five wrestlers go 5-0 back in Beloit, and three of the squad posted four pins.
Zack Ries went undefeated in the 132-pound class while posting four pins.
Coach Ries said he doesn’t often get emotional with his son on the team, but admitted Saturday was a little different.
“He missed school three days last week,” Ries said. “He couldn’t get out of bed, he was so sick. And he showed up Saturday and gutted it out. It was impressive.
“He wrestled a really athletic kid from Beloit Memorial and stayed with him until he was able to pin them. And then he wrestled a really good kid from Fort Atkinson that took him down right away and he was able to stay in the match.”
Kooper Huffman (182/195) also went 5-0 while posting four pins, and Ries said that he is yet another example of an athlete who overcame adversity this weekend.
“Kooper’s been battling a bad back,” he said. “There are times in practice where he can’t walk off the mat. He came to me halfway through the day and said, ‘Coach, I don't know if I'm going to be able to make it.’ But he has guts. The guts is a life thing that’s going to take them far beyond what wrestling can do.”
Brayden Ward (120), Carlos Ramirez (160/170) and Anthony Hamilton (285) also went 5-0 while Elijah Dever, wrestling at 152 and 160, went 4-1 while being the final Trojan with four pins.
Justin Teague, one of Turner’s most prominent wrestlers, was unable to go Saturday due to illness, and Joe Price rose to the occasion to take his place, going 2-1 in the meet.
“We went to Joe and said ‘You’re going to step up and be a varsity guy for us,” Ries said. “There could have been shell shock in replacing Justin, but he didn’t. You work hard, you fit right in.”
The Trojans proceeded to take down North Boone and Harvard in a dual meet on Tuesday, and they will now turn their attention to the Mid-States Tournament at UW-Whitewater
“My son Cal likes to joke that he placed higher at state than he did at Mid-States last year,” Ries said. “It’s always a tough tournament. Then we get a little break to rest up and come back ready to go.”