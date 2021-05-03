BOURBONNAIS, Ill.—Former Hononegah pitcher Aren Gustafson made history Saturday afternoon.
Gustafson hurled the first perfect game in Olivet Nazarene history, a seven-inning gem that included an incredible 16 strikeouts against Calumet St. Joseph.
At one point, Gustafson struck out nine straight batters, just two short of the all-time NAIA record. Olivet ended up winning the contest 19-0.
For the season, Gustafson is 6-4 with a 4.25 ERA for Olivet, which carries an overall record of 31-17.
• SHELBY KLINE (HONONEGAH): Kline, a senior at Clarke University, shined at the prestigious Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa.
Competing against some of the top Division III and NAIA women from across the country, Kline placed fourth in the women’s 3K steeplechase, setting a new Clarke record with a time of 11:18.
Klein moved from eighth place to fourth in the race’s final lap.
She will compete again at the Heart of America Conference Championship Saturday. Klein has already qualified for the NAIA National Championships, to be held in Gulf Shores, Alabama May 27-29.
• JACEY WALKER (BELOIT MEMORIAL): Walker has been a key cog for Bryant & Stratton, compiling a 4.52 ERA in 21 games (18 starts) for the Bobcats.
Walker threw five scoreless innings against Sauk Valley Community College on Thursday, striking out five in the process.