SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota—Former Beloit Memorial standout Amaurii Grosskopf helped the University of Sioux Falls football team win the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference South Division title.
The Cougars finished 8-3 overall and 5-1 in the NSIC, closing with a 42-21 win over Upper Iowa.
Grosskopf earned Second Team all-conference honors for his work on the defensive line.
The 6-foot-4, 280-pound redshirt sophomore from Beloit was a key performer for the USF’s defensive front. Grosskopf has started 23 consecutive games for the Cougars. This season he had 24 tackles with 15 solo stops, three tackles for loss and two sacks for a unit that ranked fourth in the NSIC and 38th nationally, allowing 114.8 rushing yards per game.
Grosskopf has 38 solos and 63 tackles with eight TFLs and four passes broken up in two seasons at USF.
As a Purple Knight, Grosskopf earned first team All-Big Eight honors. During his Beloit career he amassed 267 solo tackles, 17 sacks, 26 tackles for loss and forced three fumbles.
The psychology major’s current Cougars posted their 27th consecutive winning season—a mark which ranks fourth-best across all divisions of the NCAA. It was also USF’s seventh season in nine at the NCAA D-II level with at least eight wins or more.
• WARHAWKS ROLL: Freshman wide receiver Shelvin Garrett II (Beloit Memorial) continues to see some playing time as UW-Whitewater’s football powerhouse continues its run in the NCAA D-III playoffs.
The Warhawks crushed DePauw (Ind.), 45-0, last Saturday to improve to 12-0.
Garrett caught two passes for 27 yards in the rout. As a team, the Warhawks threw for 268 yards and ran for 173 more.
The Warhawks are back in action at Perkins Stadium at noon this Saturday when they host Central (Iowa), who are also 12-0. The Dutch are coming off a 30-28 win over Wheaton.
A side note: Central is coached by Jeff McMartin, who was the offensive line coach and special teams coordinator for Beloit College from 1995-99.
• QUICK HITTERS: Freshman outside hitter Rebekkah De Kok (Beloit Memorial) had 160 kills and 183 digs in her first season at Lake Forest College (9-18 overall, 5-4 MWC). She saw action in 27 matches and 95 sets. In the Foresters’ season-ending win over Knox College, she had three aves.
• Alexis Lewis (Hononegah), a freshman middle blocker, played her first season for D-1 Memphis and saw action in 18 sets. She finished with 19 kills. The Tigers finished 13-19 overall and 6-14 in conference. They finished with a four-set loss at Wichita State Friday in Wichita, Kansas.
• Freshman runner Madelynn McIntyre (Brodhead) is a member of the UW-La Crosse cross country team which placed 11th at the NCAA D-III Championships in Louisville, Ky. Spalding University served as host. McIntyre finished 172nd overall in 22:54.5.
• Junior forward Tyler Jensen (Beloit Memorial) has started four games for Lawrence University’s hockey team (3-4-1) and has scored two goals and added an assist. The Vikings host Aurora University this Friday.
• Steve Dillard, a 6-4 junior (Turner), is starting for the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s men’s basketball team (5-2, 1-0) and averaging 9.6 points per game. He was 3-of-6 from the field for six points in MSOE’s 71-63 loss at UW-Whitewater on Nov. 27 which snapped a four-game winning streak.
• Jaden Bell, a 6-3 freshman guard (Beloit Memorial), has hit 11-of-12 free throws and is averaging 10.8 points for Rockford University (5-1). He was held to six points on Saturday, but the Regents upended visiting Finlandia, 99-92.