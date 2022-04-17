BELOIT—Grinnell College knocked off the host Beloit College softball team twice, 13-4 and 9-4, Saturday afternoon.
The Buccaneers held a 4-2 lead through four innings in the first game, but the Pioneers tallied one run in the fifth, four in the sixth and six in the seventh to pull away.
Emily Stapay led Beloit with a 2-for-3 game and a run scored. Maddy Pfortmiller took the loss, working 6 1-3 innings.
The Bucs (8-19, 3-7 MWC) led 3-1 in the nightcap before Grinnell scored seven times in the fifth inning and another run in the sixth for a 9-3 lead.
Riley Conn had two of the Bucs’ four hits. Cora Aubert took the loss.
Thursday, Beloit had split with visiting Cornell, winning 14-6 and losing 17-5. In the opener, Sidda Meyers, Kaitlynn Taft and Maddie Moser all hit homers for the Bucs with Taft going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and six RBIs.
• TRACK AND FIELD: Beloit College’s women finished seventh out of 17 teams at the Warrior Invitational hosted by Wisconsin Lutheran College last Thursday.
Beloit’s 4x100-meter relay team was first with Montana McMahon, T’Aira Boyance, Jordyn McDonald and Alayan Furch finishing in 51.05 seconds. Boyance won the 100 in 12.69 with McDonald finishing third. Boyance also was third in the 200.
Beloit’s men finished 12th of 20 teams. Alexandre Atou had the top individual finish with a third-place time of 52.04 in the 400.
The Bucs’ 4x100 relay team of Ajani Joseph, Ahmasi Martin, Desire Mukucha and Brandon Joly were clocked in 44.16 for sixth.