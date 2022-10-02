GRINNELL, Iowa—Beloit College’s football team came as close to victory as it has since the 2019 season on Saturday, but Grinnell College rallied for a 28-20 win in Midwest Conference action.

The Buccaneers scored the first 10 points of the game. They fell behind 21-10, but pulled within 21-20 on a 29-yard field goal by Rafael Cervantes Jr. with 41 seconds left in the third quarter.

