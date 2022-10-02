GRINNELL, Iowa—Beloit College’s football team came as close to victory as it has since the 2019 season on Saturday, but Grinnell College rallied for a 28-20 win in Midwest Conference action.
The Buccaneers scored the first 10 points of the game. They fell behind 21-10, but pulled within 21-20 on a 29-yard field goal by Rafael Cervantes Jr. with 41 seconds left in the third quarter.
That was as close as they would get, however. The Pioneers made it 28-20 with 7:12 remaining in the game on a 27-yard run by Luke Stefan and held on.
Not that the Bucs went quietly. After Grinnell’s last touchdown, Beloit’s Chris Moore returned the kickoff to the Pioneers 38. But the Grinnell defense forced a turnover on downs.
Beloit still had a chance when it forced a punt and took over at its own 22 with 3:24 remaining. The Bucs got 6 yards on first down, but three incomplete passes gave Grinnell (2-1) the ball and the opportunity to run out the clock.
Beloit grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first quarter on a 42-yard field goal by Cervantes and boosted it to 10-0 when Drake Marquez scored on a 2-yard run. Marquez finished with 15 carries for 108 yards.
Grinnell got on the scoreboard with a 7-yard TD strike from Grayson Woodhouse (15-25, 169 yards) to Ricky Morri.
The Pioneers later faced a fourth-and-8 and faked a punt with Morri racing 21 yards for a first down. On the next play, Woodhouse hit Garrett Wilson (4 catches, 96 yards) for a 47-yard TD strike as Grinnell took a 14-10 halftime lead.
Woodhouse added a 10-yard TD run at the 8:22 mark of the third quarter and the Pioneers went ahead 21-10.
The Bucsscored 10 unanswered points to pull within 21-20 heading to the fourth. Jacob Shafer connected with A.J. Fitzpatrick on a 45-yard TD strike and Cervantes kicked a 29-yard field goal.
The Pioneers’ Josh Jones picked off a pass to snuff a Beloit drive and Stefan’s TD run made it 28-20. Beloit couldn’t answer and slipped to 0-4 overall and 0-3 in MWC play.
Beloit’s defense was led by EK Davis with eight solo tackles including a tackle for loss. Ray Kelley had three tackles for loss, including a sack.
• BOXSCORE:
Grinnell 28, Beloit College 20
Beloit College..3 7 10 0—20
Grinnell……….0 14 7 7—28
BC—Cervantes, 42, field goal
BC—Marquez, 2, run (Cervantes kick)
GC—Morri, 7, pass from Woodhouse (Rhinehart kick)
GC—Wilson, 47, pass from Woodhouse (Rhinehart kick)
GC—Woodhouse, 10, run (Rhinehart kick)
BC—Fitzpatrick, 45, pass from Shafer (Cervantes kick)
BC—Cervantes, 29, field goal
GC—Stefan, 27, run (Rhinehart kick)
TEAM STATS—First downs: BC 16, GC 20. Rushing: BC 27-80, GC 36—164. Passing: BC 174, GC 184. Passes: BC 36-16-1, GC 28-18-2. Fumbles: BC 1-0, GC 0-0. Punts: BC 4-31.5, GC 5-34.2. Penalties: BC 6-40, GC 10-105.