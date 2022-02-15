BELOIT—Beloit College head coach Josh Hinz said the formula for success against Grinnell College was to minimize turnovers and hit enough shots.
Due to the fact the Buccaneers didn’t do the former they didn’t have anywhere near enough of the latter to put much of a scare into the visitors..
Beloit committed 21 turnovers, leading to 24 points as the Pioneers were able to run and gun their way to a 104-84 victory in the Bucs’ home finale at Flood Arena.
The Bucs stayed within striking distance most of the first half. They trailed only 41-39 before Grinnell closed the half on a 10-2 run to lead 51-41.
The second half produced almost identical point totals as Grinnell outscored Beloit 53-43 for the 20-point victory.
Another huge disparity in the game was behind the 3-point line. Grinnell put up 42 shots behind the line and converted 18. Beloit was just 5-of-21 on 3-pointers.
The free-throw line wasn’t kind to the Bucs either. They were 11-of-19 while Grinnell was 24-of-29.
Beloit had four players score in double figures, led by Brian Rusch with 16, including four treys. Azeez Ganiyu had 14 points to go with his eight rebounds. Jabari Scuefield chipped in 11 points before fouling out and Mylan Walters added 10 points. Andrew Walters led the Bucs in rebounding with 13 to go with his eight points. The Bucs did enjoy a 52-35 edge in rebounding.
Adam Phillips led Grinnell in scoring with 18 points. Patrick Simms and Christian Brookens had 16 apiece and Aiden Gilbert had 12. Phillips and Brookens both hit four 3-pointers and combined to go 10-for-10 at the free-throw line.
With the victory, Grinnell improved to 15-6 overall and 9-4 in the Midwest Conference. Beloit suffered its sixth straight loss and slipped to 5-19 overall and 3-12 in the MWC.
• UP NEXT: Beloit has just one game left on its schedule, traveling to Mount Vernon, Iowa, to play Cornell College on Saturday.
• BOXSCORE: GRINNELL 104, BELOIT 84
Grinnell College….51 53—104
Beloit College……41 43—84
GRINNELL COLLEGE (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Phills 4-7 6-6 18, Simms 6-16 1-2 16, Brookens 4-7 4-4 16, Bebee 3-8 2-3 9, McLean 0-2 0-0 0, Gilbert 2-3 8-10 12, Mazlish 3-6 0-0 9, Vest 2-2 1-2 5, Leone 1-2 2-2 5, Walser 1-3 0-0 2, Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Gestring 1-1 0-0 2, Bluder 0-5 0-0 0. Totals: 31-67 24-29 104.
BELOIT COLLEGE (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Rusch 6-11 0-0 16, Ganiyu 7-11 0-2 14, M. Walters 4-11 1-2 10, A. Walters 1-5 6-7 8, Myles 3-8 0-1 6, Scuefield 5-6 1-2 11, Roy 3-6 2-3 8, Anderson 2-7 0-0 4, Davis 1-2 1-2 3, Lottig 1-3 0-0 2, Bozzo 1-2 0-0 2, Olsen 0-1 0-0 0, Gatsis 0-1 0-0 0, Flanigan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 34-75 11-19 84.
3-pt. Goals: GC 18-42 (Phillips 4-7, Simms 3-9, Brookens 4-6 Bebee 1-2, McLean 0-2, Mazlish 3-5, Lasater 2-3, Leone 1-2, Walser 0-1, Bluder 0-5), BC 5-21 (Rusch 4-7, M. Walters 1-4, Myles 0-2, Anderson 0-4, Lottig 0-1, Olsen 0-1, Gatsis 0-1. Fouled out: Scuefield. Total fouls: GC 23, BC 21. Rebounds: GC 35 (Walser 6), BC 52 (A. Walters 13).