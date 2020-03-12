GRINNELL, Iowa — Grinnell College became the first Midwest Conference school to cancel its spring sports seasons.
Grinnell Dean of the College and Vice President for Academic Affairs Anne Harris announced Wednesday that “amid the rapidly-evolving COVID-19 situation” the school has canceled its spring sports seasons.
Harris continued: "Grinnell College has made the difficult decision to implement distance learning and restrict all college-sponsored travel – international and domestic inbound and outbound. This travel restriction includes travel by athletic teams to and from campus. As a consequence, in consultation with President Raynard S. Kington and Director of Athletics Andy Hamilton '85, we will be canceling all College-sponsored athletic team events for the remainder of the spring term. All are agreed that the health of our students, including student-athletes, is our foremost priority. Students have been directed to plan to go home for spring break and finish their semester in a distance-learning capacity."
There are no known cases of COVID-19 currently on campus.
The spring season cancellation goes into effect March 15 and runs through May 15. Consequently, all MWC contests involving Grinnell will be vacated.
