CLINTON—Hunter Greer didn’t want his legacy to include the word ‘underachiever’.
So in his senior year, Greer turned that label into one far more appetizing: State qualifier.
Greer, the lone senior in Clinton’s top five runners, will be headed along with his teammates to the WIAA Division 2 state meet, held Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids.
The Cougars qualified on the basis of their second-place finish at the sectional meet held in Kenosha.
Greer placed 24th in the race with a personal-best time of 18:32.
Reflecting on his four years prior to a team dinner Thursday evening, Greer said he was grateful for the opportunity to go out with a bang.
“My first three years, it was pretty tough,” Greer said. “There were just a few of us, and we weren’t competing for anything. The only thing I had to keep me motivated was to be faster than (fellow senior) Nathan Brandl.”
Things were about to change as Greer entered his senior year.
“I knew we had some freshmen coming in that were fast,” Greer said. “And that was great, because we were actually going to have a team. But it made me nervous. I didn’t even know if I was going to keep my varsity spot.”
When practice started, Greer figured he would be in the top seven. Soon, he was in the top five, which is a key spot, as only the top five runners score in each meet.
“I just kept going and these guys kept motivating me to get faster,” Greer said. “I trained so hard every day with (freshman) Oliver Melson. There would be the three guys in that front pack, then me and Olly. After a while, I was able to get past him in some meets. We just challenge each other so much in practice that it shows up in the meets.”
What once was a clear hierarchy within the team got a little foggy. Junior Quinn McCabe has dealt with injuries and illness for much of the second half of the season. The unquestioned number one when healthy, McCabe hasn’t been.
“Quinn, he’s just the best,” Melson said. “I come up to him before every meet and ask him what I should run, what kind of strategy to use, how fast I should go out. All that. He’s a great runner, but he’s also like having another coach out there.”
The second and third runners have jockeyed for position. German foreign exchange student Jost Hornbostel has been a terrific addition to the team. And Reagan Flickinger would’ve become the first Clinton freshman to qualify for state individually since Paul Voss in 1979 had his mates not come through in spectacular fashion.
“Jost, he’s just pure energy,” Greer said. “Seeing his face at the line just pumps me up before every race. He’s amazing.”
Flickinger has been consistent all season before stepping up in the biggest race, running a 17:36 to place eighth in sectionals.
“Reagan pushes me every day,” Greer said. “He’s something else. There’s not really words to explain it. He’s just awesome.”
Greer said he’s greatly looking forward to Saturday aftenroon.
“I want to break 18 minutes,” Greer said. “That’s the goal. I ran an 18:32 at sectionals, and this course won’t be as tough as that one. I’m a senior. This is my last race. I’m going to push myself until I’m in so much pain that I can’t run any further.”
Giving it all in his final race, like he’s given it all his senior season. Greer, and his Cougars, have come a long way.