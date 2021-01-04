Supposed to be in September, now in april, if then.
I got a call that said I was in the Hall of Fame. The year before, we were in Green Bay. My dad, ended up passing away. Eating at a place, this was during the girls tate tournemtn, eating by the resch center. Jerry Pettigous were sitting at a booth, stopped and said hi, went to his camp, old friend, they came over and stopped at our table. There's a guy who's been passed over too long. I said i wasn't sure about the assistant thing, have to be as an assistnat, only head coach for four years, mediocore years record-wise. That's the last i heard of it. Nice compleiement. All of a sudden, in thespring, basktella still going, said you're in teh hall of fame, congtratioasln. Letter came in adn information. That's abotu all i know. HOF is Just a Game Fieldhouse. Dinner and initiation is Wilderness.
whitey and stever ferrgertalekd . Done middle school, started out as freshman boys coach. After 3 years, went to MS boys, amde no secnse to go to HS. When the girls started, did both boys and girls, forward season into october, XC season. stuck witht eh tiglrs, coached mS , FRESHMAN year, JV coach for 20-smoething years. Whitey's varsity assistnat. JV coach is the varsitty assitant, would coach JV, first assistant. Whitey and I pretty tight. Smae views as far as basketball, learned a lot of from.
We had to gave that. You can't beat kids down. Need to pick them up. Tell them how to do it, then let them do it. Sitting here watching Kim nice enought o keep me on hudl, wathcing edgerton. It's really broke my heart that BC isn't playing, trio going over there, now I can't go watch HS team play. That's my baskebtall fix.
We spent an awful lot of time going over stuff, taliing basketball. We knew prep peirod, start talking about it. Soemtimes, house, usially go to his house and go over stuff. Enjoyed doing that. If we weren't plahing, we woudl go stcout, not playing MS coach or had been a coahc, ask them to go do it. We had the whole HS staff at Whitey's house, going over scout, Elkhorn. He kept calling one player magilla gorialla,
Girls started at HS, Whitey and Harsevoort, pricniapla. two years, we got middle school going. That was something. Twice we went in front of school, board, Kristy Conway threatend with a title 9 lawsuit, board gave in. Lady that said it wasn't ladylike for the girls to play baskteall. they gave in. Boys had always plaeyd 10-12 game. Now they cut it back to 7. That was part of the deal. As the board memebers moved out, whitey got me to be MS Ad, we built.
Early going, starting from scratch. Phy ed girls only place any coaching, and they were taking two-hand chest pass shots. Starting frm point zoer, unteach before teach. Every day you would see iprovement, such sastificcation. late 1970's.
Helped to have vicki voss, nancy schults first team went to state. Weren't involved at MS. two years before we got the MS going. Was really good to have all those people, vikcik cindy voss, real ballplayers back then. They were tough. Like with XC, tradition builds on traiditon, success on success,and it keep going. There were some down years, a couple years not fighting for title. Not many years weren't in the games. can't remember gettign blwont.
I was so happy for Whitey i cried. It was so great that he finally gog it. Wroekd so hard, i know how hard he worked. I knew what he was doing. Put in a ton of work. so happy fo rhim that he got that champisonhop. certianly deserved.
I was happy to help out. she's got a good man, knows hoops. it was fun, the first two years, we had a great time. I'd walk into her room each day before and say did we win that. I was one of the people that talked her into it. A lot of people wanted her to do it, said |I waould help. We had a real good time. Think the owrld of her, gets better every day, wonderful person. kids were fantastic. Grandaughter. coached them in 7th and 8th. It was fun.
Coached track, then I coached golf for 16 years at the end. had a lto of fun, won first confernec etielte./
I don't have any illusions abotu it. It's because of the kids and the coaching staff we had. That's what it's all abotu. it's all about the kids. If ytou could have a HOF for kids, cominatie every one we've ever had. I've been so blessed in \xc and hoops. had two ownderiful assitant, polglaze and rodgers, peiople assocated with in hoops, more than anyting, the kids we've had. Those XC kids, wanted to coach football and baseball. that's what i was good as aplayer. Got to clinton, Xc and hoops. Afrter the first year, only had 9 kids in xc, just boys. after first year, FB coach D-Coordinatoer. 30 seconds to say bo. couldn't leva theose kids, gave so much of themselves, coached FB for 15 years too. They were so extraotiadiary. They din't get the ink or big press stuff, worked tehir hearts out. gave everythin all teh tiem.
Whitey state tournaments, coached defense. We were behind by a couple in 2nd half. Called Timeout, as coming to becnh, tell em what you want, coach. Switched defenses. gimmick defense we invented. Son of a gun if didn't work, and the rest is history. Biggest game of his life, to tell me that, have that kind of confidences, i get eomtion just thinking about it. He's an awesome person.