MIDLAND, Mich.—The Beloit Sky Carp were able to win the first game of the series with the Great Lake Loons 1-0 despite mustering just one hit.
Thursday night they couldn’t get the job done with four in the first game of a doubleheader.
The Loons worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the seventh and final inning and posted a 3-0 victory.
Gavin Stone (1-1) started for the Loons and pitched six innings, allowing two hits and no runs while walking one and striking out three.
Reliever Jose Hernandez retired the first batter, but then allowed back-to-back singles by Victor Mesa Jr. and Will Banfield. He walked Tanner Allen to load the bases, but got Ynmanol Marinez to ground into a double play to end the game. Hernandez collected his fourth save.
The loss went to Beloit starter Patrick Monteverde. He went four innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs with two walks and five strikeouts. Matt Givin pitched the final two innings and was touched for two hits and a run while striking out two.
The Loons scored twice in the first inning on a single by Ryan January that scored Eddys Leonard and Jorbit Vivas.
Vivas tacked on an RBI single in the fifth inning.
Leonard finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Vivas was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI and January was 1-for-2 with his two RBIs.
The four Sky Carp collecting hits were Nasim Nunez, Mesa Jr., Banfield and Marcus Chiu.
With the loss, Beloit slipped to 8-16 on the season.
The second game ended too late for presstime.
The teams will meet Friday through Sunday. After an off-day on Monday, Beloit will play the West Michigan Whitecaps on the road.