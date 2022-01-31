ROCKTON—It didn’t take Bryce Goodwine long to decide that the University of Indianapolis was the school for him.
When the Hononegah senior made his official visit to Indianapolis on Thursday, the deal was sealed.
“My parents and I got into the car after we got done with the visit, and we just looked at each other,” Goodwine said. “There was just no question that was the place for me. Honestly, it was a really easy decision.”
The decision on where to attend school might have even been a little easier than when he had to decide which sport to play.
Goodwine was one of the area’s top football player. He played in virtually every capacity, hitting game-winning field goals, returning punt, applying lockdown coverage on opposing receivers, or taking the ball himself on offense.
He did it all. He just won’t be doing it at the next level.
“Honestly, I always thought I was going to play college football until towards the end of my junior year,” Goodwine said. “I just started liking baseball more and more. The reason I could really tell was that I loved baseball practice a lot more than football. It was nothing for me to stay after and work on certain things in baseball. Don’t get me wrong, I truly loved football. But I know baseball is my future when it comes to sports.”
And why not? Goodwine is one of the best defensive outfielders around, and hit .451 as a switch-hitter for the Indians last season, playing a major role in helping them place fourth in the IHSA Class 4A Tournament, the best mark in school history.
Goodwine, who plans to major in biology while his future academic life is headed towards the pre-med angle, said everything impressed him about the school and program, which competes as a NCAA Division II school in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
“Just the whole atmosphere of the place was great,” Goodwine said. “When I got there, I already felt like part of the team. The players were all really friendly, nobody was arrogant at all. The coaches were like their friends, but I know that when it’s time to practice they get really serious. It’s college baseball, so when it comes down to it, you’re not there to play, you’re there to win.”
While he won’t be sure of his role until he gets to campus next year, Goodwine is optimistic about his future there.
“The coach sounds like he has a real plan for me, and that drew me towards them even more,” Goodwine said. “He told me they can’t promise anyone playing time that’s coming in as a freshman, but he expects me to at least fight for a starting position. He liked the fact that I was a switch-hitter, and told me they aren’t going to do anything with my swing, just make tweaks here and there.”
Before Goodwine heads off to college, he’s got more business to attend to on the diamond as the Indians plan to compete for more postseason glory.
“I’m definitely excited for this year,” Goodwine said. “We’ve got a lot of kids coming back that know how it feels to have that success, and we all want to feel that again. Our biggest thing is going to be hitting. We lost Gabe Roessler, Braden Sayles and Noah Goddard, and those guys helped us win a lot of games. I think our pitching is going to be really good, so if we can score some runs, we’re going to be in good shape again.”