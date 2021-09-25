ROCKFORD — Bryce Goodwine stood at the 27-yard line, his eyes fixed on the target.
Your normal high school senior's heart would be pounding, his palms sweaty and his mind racing.
Bryce Goodwine is not by any means your normal high school senior.
Goodwine, Hononegah's do-everything star, could only smile as he faced the prospect of kicking a do-or-die 37-yard field goal against the team's biggest rival, Rockford Boylan.
Boylan coach John Cacciatore tried to ice Goodwine by calling back-to-back timeouts.
Goodwine, however, proved to be un-iceable.
"I figured he was going to try and ice me," Goodwine said. "So I didn't even really think about kicking it too much until they were out of timeouts. I just took a deep breath and tried to get my team settled down. It didn't bother me."
Not much does.
Goodwine wasn't fretting about the kick. The entire operation, from long snapper Brayden Partlow to holder Drake Emanuel to Goodwine, had been flawless in two previous field goal attempts, and an extra point at this juncture is automatic.
37 yards was well within Goodwine's range, and Mother Nature had calmed the proceedings after heavy wind and rain had plagued much of the contest.
The flag at the south end zone rested against its pole, and the downpour had calmed to an occasional sprinkle. Cacciatore's timeouts and sideline accompanying sideline prayer session were done.
So were the Titans.
The snap and spot were perfect. The kick barely missed skimmng the left upright, good by a foot with plenty of distance.
Though a kickoff (actually, two because of a dubious penalty call) was still to follow, the Indians had done it. Their record stood at a perfect 5-0, with a showdown against the only other undefeated team in the NIC-10, Belvidere North, set for Friday night.
The game got off to a calamitous start for the Indians when the Titans intercepted a tipped pass on the second play of the game and punched it in to make it 7-0 just 58 seconds into the game.
Goodwine made a 32-yarder to make it 7-3, and that's the way the game stayed until the final minute of the first half, when Stuart Hale tiptoed his way down the Hononegah sideline on a punt return, his fancy footwork netting him 70 yards and an Indian touchdown.
"When I saw the sideline open, I went for it," Hale said. "I did my best to stay in bounds. I'm not sure that i did, but the game is over now, so it doesn't matter."
The Indians carried that 10-7 advantage into intermission. Goodwine was true again, this time from 24 yards, to give Hononegah a 13-7 lead in the third quarter.
Hononegah needed just a couple first downs to ice the game when they forced a Boylan punt with six minutes left in the game. But the Indians coughed up the football, Boylan recovered and two plays later, Glover scampered 39 yards for a Titan touchdown to make it 14-13, Titans.
The Indians were held near midfield, and Hononegah coach Brian Zimmerman called on Zach Luker to try and pin Boylan deep.
That's exactly what happened, as Luker dropped a picture-perfect punt at the two-yard line. The Indians held, took over in Titan territory and advanced far enough for Goodwine to work his magic.
"I don't know how we didn't score an offensive touchdown and still came up with the win," Zimmerman said. "But credit to Bryce for making that kick. He does so much for us all over the field. It was just a great team win."
HONONEGAH 16, BOYLAN 14
Hononegah 3 7 3 3 16
Boylan 7 0 0 7 14
SCORING SUMMARY:
B: Harris. 6 run (kick good); H: Goodwin, 32 kick; H: Hale, 70 punt return (kick good); H, Goodwine, 24 kick; B: Glover, 39 rush (kick good); H: Goodwine, 36 kick.
Team stats: First downs: H 11, B 4; Rushing: H 51-193, B 27-61; Passing: H 11-4-1, 21 yds; B 13-4-0, 16 yds; Penalties: H 4-30, B 4-31
Individual leaders: Rushing: H, Hale 28-159; Goodwine 13-40; B, Glover 15-51. Passing: Whisenand 10-4-1, 21 yds; B, Dennis 11-4-0, 16 yds. Receiving: H, Goodwine 3-14; B, Harris 1-11.