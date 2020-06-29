LOVES PARK, Ill.—The Rockford Speedway’s COVID-19 delayed season opener on Saturday was worth the wait for three Stateline Area drivers. They took first place in their respective divisions feature races.
Trevor Robinson was first in the Sportsman Division, Dennis Smith, Jr., won in Late Models and Justin Wagner won in Road Runners.
• Robinson, who also won a heat race, was followed by Garrick Fry, Johnny Robinsin II, Justin Sellers and Howie Ware in the feature. Ware also won a heat race. Fry had the top time trial with Trevor Robinson second and Justin Sellers third.
• Smith cruised to first in the Late Models feature, followed by Max Kahler, Jeremy Miller, John Reynolds, Jr., and Mike Beyer. Jacob Nottestad, Jacob Vanoskey and Kahler had the top time trial.
• Wagner was first in the Road Runners division, followed by Kevin Memoli, Phil Speciale, Jeff Allendorf and Austin Fowler. Memoli and Allendorf won heat races
• Kelly Evink won the American Short Trackers feature, followed by Tim Finstad, David Russell, Jr., Shawn Rickelman and Nick Schneider. Heat wins went to Russell and Evink, who also had the top time trial.
• The Bandits feature went to David Cooter, Jr., followed by Bart Brockmann, Erik Pearson, Cody Amato and Randall Sadler. Scott Ingram, Ronald Osborne and Brockman won heat races. Pearson had the top time trial.
• Saturday, the Speedway will host Fireworks and a 76-lap Big 8 Late Model feature. Racing will start at 7:07 p.m. The Short Trackers will also be featured.