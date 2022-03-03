Good Shepherd, St. John's advance to dartball title series By Daily News staff Josh Flickinger Author email Mar 3, 2022 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT — The Beloit Church Dartball League is down to its league championship series. The Good Shepherd Chiefs outlasted Our Saviors Vikings to reach the championship series against the St. John's Jets. The Chiefs, seeded fourth, pulled the upset over the top-seeded Vikings. The Jets defeated Trinity Eagles despite a home run by G. Timm for the Eagles. The championship series will take place over two nights, Monday and Tuesday, with the action beginning at 6:30 p.m. both nights. Trinity and Our Saviors will play for third place on the same nights. Beloit Church Dartball League Playoff & Championship Series Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Josh Flickinger Author email Follow Josh Flickinger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Court records: South Beloit student charged with sexual assault BPD: Multiple people 'detained' after warrants served in Beloit Beloit's Family Promise announces new 24-7 homeless shelter site and new executive director Beloit man arrested after guns, drugs and money seized Beloit man arrested after pursuit in South Beloit Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime