BELOIT — The Beloit Church Dartball League is down to its league championship series. 

The Good Shepherd Chiefs outlasted Our Saviors Vikings to reach the championship series against the St. John's Jets. The Chiefs, seeded fourth, pulled the upset over the top-seeded Vikings. 

The Jets defeated Trinity Eagles despite a home run by G. Timm for the Eagles. 

The championship series will take place over two nights, Monday and Tuesday, with the action beginning at 6:30 p.m. both nights. 

Trinity and Our Saviors will play for third place on the same nights. 

Beloit Church Dartball League Playoff & Championship Series

Recommended for you