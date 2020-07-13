BELOIT—Local golfers will have opportunities to play some serious rounds locally as the Beloit Men’s City Golf Tournament, the Great SWANI Open Scramble and the SWANI 18-Hole Medal Play Open are all on tap.
First up is the 38th annual Great SWANI (Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois) Open Scramble on Aug. 15-16. The 36-hole, two-man scratch scramble will be played at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course in Beloit on Aug. 15 and at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville on Aug. 16.
The entry fee is $50 per team (greens fees not included) and each team must have a combined USGA handicap of 12 or more. Professionals play to a zero handicap. Entry forms are available at the courses. There will be a new Senior Division with both players being at least 60 or over. Entries close on Aug. 4.
The 60th annual SWANI 18-Hole Medal Play event will be Sept. 5 at Krueger-Haskell with a rain date of Sept. 6. The entry fee is $35 and does not include greens fees. Competition will be divided by flights depending on number of entrants. Entry forms are available at the courses and the deadline to enter is Aug. 30.
Finally, the 2020 Beloit Men’s City Golf Tournament will be held July 31 and Aug. 1 at Krueger-Haskell and Aug. 2 at The Beloit Club. There will be flighted competition as well as a Senior Division for players 55-and-over. All players must have a WSGA handicap.
Entry forms are available at the participating courses. The fee is $70 for adults and $40 for juniors (still playing in high school). The deadline is July 26.