ROCKFORD—Rock Valley College’s softball team opened postseason play doing what comes naturally. The Golden Eagles dominated.
RVC cruised through the Region IV semifinals by thumping Milwaukee Area Technical College 10-0 and 21-0 to sweep a best-of-three series. The six-time defending NJCAA D-III champion Golden Eagles have won 14 straight.
Hononegah grad Ashton Melaas and Jenna Lawson combined on a no-hitter in Game 1. In Game 2, Kenadee Nelson and Hannah Hockerman combined to allow just two hits.
Turner grad Trinity Fry knocked in four runs in game 2. She is one of the Golden Eagles’ top hitters, with 10 home runs, 40 RBI and a .459 batting average.
Melaas is 15-3 with eight complete games. In 109 1-3 innings, she has allowed 91 hits and 41 earned runs. She has 43 walks, 146 strikeouts and hear ERA is 2.63.
RVC will host the winner of Joliet Junior College and College of DuPage at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Region IV championship. The winner of that best-of-three series receives a bid into the NJCAA D-III National Championships in Syracuse, N.Y., from May 27-29.
• PACKARD SHARP: Turner grad Kailyn Packard helped the Northern Iowa Panthers take second place in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
In the semifinals on Friday afternoon, Packard was the winning pitcher in a 3-2 victory over the Missouri State Bears in Evansville, Ind. The sophomore pitched all seven innings, throwing 100 pitches and striking out nine batters. She allowed two runs on four hits.
Packard (21-6) also allowed just two runs on six hits in the championship game with Southern Illinois, but the Salukis beat her, 2-0. Both runs came on solo homers. She struck out five.
Packard was named to the MVC All-Tournament team.
The Panthers made the NCAA Tournament and will face Iowa State Friday at 1 p.m.