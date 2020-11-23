ROCKTON—Hononegah’s Noah Goddard was all set to rebound from a sophomore season that didn’t meet his lofty expectations when the COVID-19 pandemic hit last spring, putting an instant stop to those goals just days before his junior season was set to begin.
“COVID just destroyed everything,” Goddard said, echoing the sentiments of millions of high school athletes around the country. “My junior season, college recruiting, everything. Canceling last season was tough, because we had the team to be on top of everything. We had the pitching, the bats ... and I was going to come back with a vengeance. It’s definitely something I still think about.”
Over the summer, Goddard began to consider going the junior college route.
“I got a lot of advice from people saying that junior college was the way to go,” Goddard said. “Division I schools really scaled back their recruiting, and I thought if I could go to a JuCo, get better for two years and hopefully go to a Division I school after that, it would work out great.”
The senior catcher was sold on McHenry Junior College, a NJCAA Division II school, after taking a visit to campus.
“When I walked into the main building on campus, I was really impressed,” Goddard said. “That building was brand new, and they have continued to add on to their school. And when I met the coach, I really liked him, too. He was a really chill guy and he showed me all the players that they’ve moved on to the next level. They’ve had a lot of success in the last five years, and I’m all in for going there and trying to make them even better.”
Goddard also is familiar with fellow members of his recruiting class, as he played travel ball with four incoming recruits.
It won’t be Goddard’s first big transition. That happened when he, along with shortstop Gabe Roessler and center fielder Braden Sayles, started from day one of their freshman seasons.
“It was one of those things where I really felt comfortable right away,” Goddard said. “I think Gabe and Braden were the same way. We had played a lot of big games in travel ball, and we worked our butts off at tryouts and practice. I just wanted to step in and do the best I could from day one.”
Hononegah is expected to be a strong team as Goddard completes his prep career, but the big question mark is the Indians’ pitching staff. Goddard will have something to say about the development of said staff.
“I think we’re going to be better than what people expect,” Goddard said. “I’ve caught both Dylan and Braden Sayles in the past, and those guys have good arms. Bryce Goodwine has a nice little curveball, and Scott Porter is going to be good also. And really, with all the bats we have, the pitching just needs to be OK, and we’ll win a lot of games.”