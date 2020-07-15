BELOIT—What started out as just a fun golf outing for some snowbirds from Beloit 20 years ago has come to mean much more for area non-profit organizations.
The Gjilbare Cup—named as a tribute to the late Gilbert Vanderaa—has donated over $60,000 to local charitable and civic organizations.
Tom Tibbetts served as one of the first captains and continues to organize a homecoming of participants locally. Tuesday night, it was held at The Rock Bar & Grill with many turning out for an outside event with social distancing, other than a quick photo op.
“It all started with Gib,” Tibbetts said. “Gjilbare (Jill-bare) is just what we called him instead of Gilbert. He thought it would be a fun thing to have a group of guys come to Florida and have a little Ryder Cup Tournament.”
Tibbetts and David Tarrolly were the first captains with the competition held in Stuart, Fla. Frank Alongi and Jerry Gunning were also involved at the beginning.
When Vanderaa passed away and Alongi moved to Fort Myers, the group moved the tournament to Lely Resort in Naples.
In 2008 the event morphed into something more than guys wearing matching polo shirts and playing for bragging rights.
“Steve Neas told me, ‘You know, we are all doing pretty good. We should turn this into a little charity event,” Tibbetts said.
The group loved the idea.
“We started out as a golf group, but most of the people were already involved with some sort of civic or charitable endeavor in Beloit to begin with,” longtime Cup participant Dwight Kruse said. “We just wanted to give a little more meaning and purpose to the Gjilbare group. We have been giving to some local Beloit charity since then.”
“We all write a check for the golf entry and another check for at least $25 to a charity we have picked,” Tibbetts said. “Obviously, several guys are donating a lot more than $25.”
The first Gjilbare Cup raised $1,645, with Vanderaa’s daughter, Laura Luce, and son, GIlbert Vanderaa II, matching the amount. That first year the group gave $3,290 to Meals on Wheels.
Since then, the event has had as many as 40 participants, but averages in the mid-twenties.
The group barely got the 2020 competition in before the COVID-19 pandemic. Steve Hahn and Gary Polglaze served as captains. While Tibbetts said more donations are still coming in, the event raised $2,400 each for both Beloit Regional Hospice and the Stateline Boys & Girls Club.
“One of our founders, Dave Tarrolly, passed away this year and we asked Ann Tarrolly to choose who we would donate to this year,” Tibbetts said. “She chose both.”
“We all have organizations that our close to our heart,” Kruse said. “The Dutter House is something I’ve always been interested in. I think it is a great organization and we’ve been behind it on several occasions.”
“We’re all old enough to have had or known people who’ve battled cancer or Alzheimer’s or heart disease,” longtime participant Tom GIlbank said. “The other end of it is being involved in youth organizations like the Boys and Girls Club. We have picked charities over the years that have directly affected the guys giving. Some of the faces have changed over the years. The only requirement to being involved (in the Cup) is that you need to be easy to get along with and like a little golf.”
The Gjilbaire Cup is always held the week before St. Patrick’s Day.
“Tommy Roel always has to be back to The Mouse to get the corn beef and cabbage ready,” Gilbank said. “So everyone got home before things shut down.”
Kruse said the charity aspect of the event makes the participants feel good, even after they’ve dropped a few sidebets out on the course.
“Sixty thousand dollars isn’t a huge amount, but I think more than anything it keeps awareness for some of these charities,” he said.
“We’d be lying if we said we’re just getting together to raise money,” GIlbank said. “There are plenty of other opportunities for that. We all love to play golf and this just works out to be a positive thing for everyone.”