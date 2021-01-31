Local girls basketball teams found out their postseason matchups Sunday afternoon when the WIAA pairings were announced.
Beloit Turner secured a three seed in the Division 2 bracket and will host Fort Atkinson on Tues., Feb. 9. The winner of that contest will play at Edgerton. Fifth-seeded Big Foot will play at Delavan-Darien on Feb. 9, with the winner traveling to top-seeded Wilmot Union.
In the Division 3 bracket, fifth-seeded Clinton will travel to Cambridge to open the playoffs on Feb. 9, with top seed Lake Mills waiting in the wings. Brodhead earned the second seed and will receive a bye before facing third-seeded Lakeside Lutheran on Friday, Feb. 12.
In the Division 4 bracket, Parkview earned the fourth seed, and will host Deerfield, with the winner going to top seed Waterloo.