Hononegah’s Kayli Rehn (11) grabs a loose ball in front of teammate Olivia Robinson during Friday night’s victory over Rockford East.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

ROCKTON—Twelve Hononegah girls scored in a 72-10 romp over visiting Rockford East on Friday that improved their NIC-10 record to 10-0 and overall mark to 18-3.

Jordan Johnston was the lone Indian in double figures with 13 points. Breacia Carter, Allyson Niedfeldt and Danielle Franz all had nine points. Hononegah converted 14 treys, including three apiece by Johnston, Niedfeldt and Franz.

