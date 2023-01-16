ROCKTON—Twelve Hononegah girls scored in a 72-10 romp over visiting Rockford East on Friday that improved their NIC-10 record to 10-0 and overall mark to 18-3.
Jordan Johnston was the lone Indian in double figures with 13 points. Breacia Carter, Allyson Niedfeldt and Danielle Franz all had nine points. Hononegah converted 14 treys, including three apiece by Johnston, Niedfeldt and Franz.
Senior Emma Clark did not play for Hononegah due to a foot injury.
The E-Rabs failed to score in the second half. Brooklyn Reed-Gulley scored all 10 of East’s points.
Hononegah plays at Belvidere North on Tuesday and hosts Harlem Friday.
• BRODHEAD 50, TURNER 36: The Cardinals’ defense limited the Trojans to just 11 points in the first-half as they cruised to a Rock Valley Conference victory.
Brodhead didn’t allow a single double-digit scorer from Turner as freshman Jayla Hodges’ six points were the most out of any Trojan in the first half.
The Cardinals put up 23 points in the first half, and they continued to control the flow of the game by scoring 27 more in the second half while allowing 25 from the Trojans.
Senior Alexis Kammerer had a team-high 17 points as she sank five 3-pointers and was 2-of-2 from the free-throw line. Freshman Alecia Dahl recorded 14 points.
The freshman led the way for Turner, with Hodges and Portia Segerstrom each scoring eight points.
• SUN PRAIRIE WEST 111, BELOIT MEMORIAL 42: Ten different players scored for the Wolves as they took a 57-24 lead by halftime to dismantle the Purple Knights at the MLK Showcase at Verona High School.
Sophomore Kamille Thomas had a solid first half as she put up 14 points as she led the team with 17 total points.
But SPW’s offense dominated the first half, and it didn’t let up in the second on their way to a triple-digit scoring affair.
Sophomore Jocelyn Tibbetts put up 12 points with 10 of those coming in the second half. The Wolves were led by Marie Outlay, who scored 24 points.
• EAST TROY 31, BIG FOOT 35: It was a defensive battle in Walworth as both teams were held under 20 points through the first half as the Trojans edged the Chiefs on Friday night.
East Troy held Big Foot to just 13 points in the first half with senior Olivia Patek accounting for six of those points, but the Chiefs’ defense was almost just as strong, only allowing 17 points to East Troy.
These stout defenses didn’t let up in the second half as Big Foot could only muster 12 second-half points while the Trojans were limited to 14.
Patek led the Chiefs with eight points while Mya Gonzalezz was next with seven.
• JEFFERSON 62, CLINTON 58: The Cougars fell just short of a win in overtime when they were taken down by the Eagles despite a strong second half on Friday night.
Senior Ayianna Johnson’s offensive efforts helped Jefferson jump out to a slim 25-22 lead at halftime with Johnson recording 18 of those points. Seniors Jayden Nortier and Jenna Shinkus led the Cougars with seven first-half points each.
Clinton outscored the Eagles 29-26 in the second half to force a 51-all tie and send the game into overtime. Senior Neleah Bobolz hit three treys on her way to a 12-point second half for the Cougars.
But the comeback fell short as the Cougars were outscored 11-7 in overtime with Jefferson finding points from four different players. Nortier scored four points in the extra period for Clinton.
Nortier went 5-of-7 from the stripe and finished with a team-high 17 points. Bobolz had 15. Johnson had a game-high 24 points for Jefferson.
HONONEGAH 72, ROCK. EAST
Rock. East… 3 7 0 0 — 10
Hononegah..14 24 26 8 — 72
ROCKFORD EAST (fg ft-fta pts) — Reed-Gulley 3 1-2 10. Totals: 3 1-2 10.
HONONEGAH (fg ft-fta pts) — Johnston 5 0-0 13, Rehn 3 0-0 8, Abney 3 0-0 6, Thurman 1 0-0 2, Robinson 1 0-0 2, Franz 3 0-0 9, Niedfeldt 3 0-0 9, Carter 4 0-0 9, Harris 1 0-0 3, Murdoch 2 0-0 4, Dimke 2 0-0 5, Pierson 1 0-2 2. Totals: 29 0-2 72.
3-pointers: RE 3 (Reed-Gulley 3), Hono 14 (Niedfeldt 3, Johnston 3, Franz 3, Rehn 2, Carter, Harris, Dimke). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: RE 6y, Hono 4.
BRODHEAD 50, TURNER 36
Brodhead…23 27—50
Turner……11 25—36
BRODHEAD (fg ft-fta pts)—Yates 2 4-4 8, Dahl 4 4-6 14, Kammerer 5 2-2 17, Schooff 0 1-2 1, Dix 1 4-9 6, Williams 0 0-2 0. Totals: 14 15-27 50.
TURNER (fg ft-fta pts)—Murphy 0 1-2 1, Segerstrom 4 0-0 8, Fernandez 2 1-2 6, Kramer 0 4-4 4, Pozzani 1 0-0 3, Babilius 2 1-2 6, Hodges 3 2-4 8. Totals: 12 9-14 36.
3-pointers: Brod 7 (Kammerer 5, Dahl 2), BT 3 (Fernandez, Babilius, Pozzani). Fouled out: Pozzani. Total fouls: Brod 16, BT 19.
SUN PRAIRIE WEST 111, BELOIT MEMORIAL 42
SPW…….57 54—111
Beloit……24 18—42
BELOIT (fg ft-fta pts)—Richardson 1 0-1 2, Thomas 6 4-4 17, Tibbetts 4 3-8 12, Dubois 2 6-8 10, Dumas 0 1-3 1, Figueroa 0 0-1 0. Totals: 13 14-25 42.
SPW (fg ft-fta pts)—Froh 4 0-0 10, Vriesema 3 0-0 7, Makenzie Hawk 1 4-9 6, Beck 3 0-2 9, Maggit 1 0-0 2, Schmidt 3 2-2 9, Makiah Hawk 6 0-0 12, Outlay 11 0-2 24, Jackson 5 5-6 18, Auston 6 1-2 14. Totals: 43 12-23 111.
3-pointers: BM 2 (Thomas, Tibbetts), SPW 13 (Jackson 3, Beck 3, Froh 2, Outlay 2, Auston, Schmidt, Vriesema). Fouled out: None. Total fouls: BM 17, SPW 25.
EAST TROY 31, BIG FOOT 25
ET…17 14—31
BF…13 12—25
EAST TROY (fg ft-fta pts)—Vinney 1 1-2 3, Aleckson 2 0-1 5, Fitch 1 1-2 3, Cherek 2 2-6 6, Pernitcke 0 0-1 0, Pluess 4 5-8 14. Totals: 10 9-20 31.
BIG FOOT (fg ft-fta pts)—Patek 4 0-0 8, Gonzalez 2 2-3 7, Harvey 0 3-4 3, Larson 0 1-2 1, Andersen 2 0-0 4, Wilson 1 0-5 2. Totals: 9 6-14 25.
3-pointers: ET 2 (Aleckson, Pluess), BF 1 (Gonzalez). Fouled out: None. Total fouls: ET 19, BF 20.
JEFFERSON 62, CLINTON 58
Jefferson…25 26 11—62
Clinton……22 29 7—58
JEFFERSON (fg ft-fta pts)—Mengel 2 0-0 4, Kaus 0 3-4 3, Messman 1 5-6 7, Johnson 11 2-7 24, Krause 5 0-0 11, Lenz 1 1-2 3, Enke 2 2-2 6. Totals: 23 14-23 62.
CLINTON (fg ft-fta pts)—Wellnitz 0 1-2 1, Hushieere 1 0-0 3, Mueller 1 0-0 2, Nortier 6 5-7 17, Bobolz 5 1-2 15, Bell 1 0-2 2, Roehl 3 3-4 9, Shinkus 4 0-0 9. Totals: 21 10-17 58.
3-pointers: Jefferson 2 (Krause, Lenz), Clinton 6 (Bobolz 4, Hushieere, Shinkus). Fouled out: None. Total fouls: Jefferson 14, Clinton 19.