BDN_230130_Hono BB1
Buy Now

Hononegah’s Breacia Carter drives to the basket during Saturday’s 50-32 non-conference victory at Dixon.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

DIXON, Ill.—Hononegah’s NIC-10 leading girls basketball team traveled through the snow Saturday afternoon to take on Big Northern power Dixon.

The Duchesses found out what the NIC-10 already knows all too well: these Indians can play defense and splash 3-pointers.

Recommended for you