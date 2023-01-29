DIXON, Ill.—Hononegah’s NIC-10 leading girls basketball team traveled through the snow Saturday afternoon to take on Big Northern power Dixon.
The Duchesses found out what the NIC-10 already knows all too well: these Indians can play defense and splash 3-pointers.
The Indians grabbed a 27-9 lead by halftime on their way to a 50-32 victory. They converted 11 3-pointers as they improved to 24-3 overall.
Kamryn Abney converted 15 points to lead Hononegah. Danielle Franz had 11 and Bre Carter chipped in nine. Abney and Franz converted three 3-pointers apiece.
Ella Govig led Dixon with 12 points.
On Friday, the Indians stayed unbeaten (15-0) in conference play by thumping host Freeport, 66-46, as Carter splashed five of Hononegah’s 16 3-pointers on her way to 22 points. Ally Niedfeldt added 12 points and Franz and Abney each had nine. The Indians finished with 16 3-pointers.
Raniyah Shirley led Freeport (6-21, 3-12) with 21 points.
• SUN PRAIRIE EAST 43, BELOIT MEMORIAL 42: The Purple Knights suffered a heartbreaking one-point Big Eight loss to the Cardinals on Friday night at Barkin Arena.
Beloit held a 27-23 lead at halftime as sophomore Jocelyn Tibbetts had a solid 15-point performance going into the locker room.
Tibbetts led the Knights with 17 points while Thomas was close behind at 16. SP East’s Lucy Strey poured in 24 points.
• BELOIT TURNER 50, WHITEWATER 43: Nadilee Fernandez hit 7-of-9 free throws and tallied 16 points to lead the Trojans past the Whippets on Friday. The Trojans converted 20-of-27 free throws, including 15-of-18 in the second half.
Jayla Hodges had 12 points and Portia Segorstrom eight for Turner.
• EVANSVILLE 65, CLINTON 61: Ava Brandenburg converted seven second-half free throws on her way to a game-high 26 points to lead the host Blue Devils past the Cougars.
Maria Messling has 12 points and Jer’Nova Hermanson 11 for Evansville, which converted 16-of-27 free throws. The Blue Devils led at the half, 38-30.
Clinton got 18 points apiece from Jayden Nortier and Tiana Roehl. Neleah Bobolz added nine points. The Cougars were 13-of-26 at the free-throw line.
• DEERFIELD 46, WILLIAMS BAY 26: Deerfield jumped out to a 17-7 lead and never looked back in the Trailways South game. Ann Marie Cates led Williams Bay with three 3-pointers and 13 points.
• MCFARLAND 63, BRODHEAD 41: Senior Abbie Dix poured in 16 points in the first half, but the Cardinals’ defense couldn’t slow down the Rock Valley Conference leading Spartans on Friday night in Brodhead.
Dix had the majority of Brodhead’s 22 first-half points but McFarland hit five 3-pointers on its way to a 33-22 lead by halftime.
But McFarland clamped down on Dix in the second half, limiting her to only four points, as the Cardinals struggled to keep face with the Spartans’ potent offense.
Dix led the Cardinals with 20 points, the only Brodhead player to reach double-digits, as she went 8-of-11 from the stripe.
• JOHNSON CREEK 38, PARKVIEW 31: A defensive slugfest in Orfordville on Friday night ended in the Blue Jays favor.
The Vikings were held to 15 points in the first half with senior Chloe Mielke being their leading scorer with five points. Johnson Creek was limited to 23 points before halftime with Trinity Vallo’s three treys leading the way.
Parkview stepped up its defensive game in the second half, limiting the Blue Jays to just 15 points, but couldn’t muster up any offense of their own to fall.
Senior Camilla Hauser led the way for the Vikings with 14 points and two 3-pointers.
• ELKHORN 56, BIG FOOT 27: The Chiefs lost their ninth-straight game after being shut down by the host Elks on Saturday.
Playing without starters Sydney Wilson and Mya Gonzalez, Big Foot struggled to produce on offense, facing a 37-14 deficit by halftime.
Junior Addie Larson had a team-high seven points for Big Foot while Kyrin Lile led the Elks with 20 points.
HONONEGAH 50, DIXON 32
Hononegah..13 14 15 8 — 50
Dixon……… 5 9 17 15 — 32
HONONEGAH (fg ft-fta pts) — Johnston 2 0-0 5, Abney 6 0-0 15, Robinson 1 0-1 2, Franz 4 0-0 11, Niedfeldt 2 0-0 6, Carter 3 0-1 9, Pierson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 1-3 50.
DIXON (fg ft-fta pts) — Knipple 1 0-0 3, A. Knipple 1 0-0 2, Drew 0 2-4 2, Steinmeyer 2 0-0 4, Day 4 1-2 9, Govig 5 2-7 12. Totals: 13 5-13 32.
3-pointers: Hono 11 (Abney 3, Franz 3, Niedfeldt 2, Johnston, Carter 2), Dixon (Knipple). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: Hono 14, Dixon 9.
HONONEGAH 66, FREEPORT 46
Hononegah.26 16 10 14 — 66
Freeport…..19 7 12 8 — 46
HONONEGAH (fg ft-fta pts) — Johnston 3 1-2 7, Abney 3 0-0 9, Franz 3 0-0 9, Niedfeldt 5 0-0 12, Carter 7 3-4 22, Harris 1 0-0 3, Dimke 1 0-0 3, Pierson 0 0-2 0. Totals: 23 4-8 66.
FREEPORT (fg ft-fta pts) — Leicy 3 0-0 6, Castle 3 0-0 7, Shirley 9 1-5 23, Krzeminski 2 0-0 6. Griffin 2 0-0 4, Parker 0 0-2 0. Totals: 19 1-7 46.
3-pointers: Hono 16 (Carter 5, Abney 3, Franz 3, Niedfeldt 2, Johnston, Dimke, Harris), Free 7 (Shirley 4, Krzeminski 2, Castle). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: Hono 8, Free 10.
EVANSVILLE 65, CLINTON 61
Clinton…..30 31 — 61
Evansville.38 27 — 65
CLINTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Wellnitz 2 0-0 5, Hahn 1 0-0 3, Mueller 1 0-0 2, Nortier 6 3-9 18, M. Shinkus 2 0-0 5, Bobolz 3 1-2 9, Roehl 5 8-13 18, J. Shinkus 0 1-2 1. Totals: 20 13-16 61.
EVANSVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Maves 1 3-4 6, Hermanson 5 1-3 11, Messling 5 0-0 12, Dobbs 2 0-0 5, Brandenburg 8 7-12 26, Vogl 0 5-8 5. Totals: 21 16-27 65.
3-pointers: Cl 8 (Nortier 3, Bobolz 2, M. Shinkus, Wellnitz, Hahn), Ev 7 (Brandenburg 3, Messling 2, Dobbs, Maves) Fouled out: Messling. Total fouls: Ev 21, Cl 21.
McFARLAND 63, BRODHEAD 41
McFarland……..33 30—63
Brodhead………22 19—41
McFARLAND (fg ft-fta pts)—A. Kirch 6 1-1 17, B. Kirch 7 0-0 17, Charbonneau 1 2-2 5, Freeman 2 0-0 4, Testolin 1 0-0 3, Dean 2 1-4 6, Mallegni 5 0-0 11. Totals: 24 4-7 63.
BRODHEAD (fg ft-fta pts)—Yates 4 0-1 9, Kail 0 2-2 2, Hilliard 1 0-0 2, Dahl 2 0-1 6, Kammerer 0 2-2 2, Dix 6 8-11 20. Totals: 13 12-17 41.
3-pointers: McF 11 (A. Kirch 4, B. Kirch 3, Charbonneau, Testolin, Dean, Mallegni), Brod 3 (Dahl 2, Yates) . Fouled out: none. Total fouls: McF 19, Brod 13.
JOHNSON CREEK 38, PARKVIEW 31
Johnson Creek……..23 15—38
Parkview……………….15 16—31
JOHNSON CREEK (fg ft-fta pts)—Whitehouse 2 0-0 4, Fincutter 1 0-0 2, Patterson 2 3-4 8, Rue 1 5-9 7, Vallo 5 2-3 15, Finwitter 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 10-16 38.
PARKVIEW (fg ft-fta pts)—Mielke 1 3-4 5, Valley 0 1-2 1, Hauser 4 4-4 14, Brown 0 1-5 1, Abey 1 0-0 2, Klassy 4 0-0 8. Totals: 10 9-15 31.
3-pointers: JC 4 (Vallo 3, Patterson 1), Park 2 (Hauser 2). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: JC 16, Park 21.
ELKHORN 56, BIG FOOT 27
Big Foot……..14 13—27
Elkhorn……….37 19—56
BIG FOOT (fg ft-fta pts)—Patek 1 2-4 4, Hernandez 1 0-0 2, Harvey 1 2-2 5, Klamm 1 0-0 2, Lueck 2 0-0 5, Larson 3 1-6 7, Andersen 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 5-12 27.
ELKHORN (fg ft-fta pts)—Remington 2 0-4 4, Malvitz 3 0-0 8, Woyak 2 0-0 4, Schultz 2 0-0 5, Hillenbrand 0 2-2 2, Storlie 2 0-0 5, B. Lile 1 0-2 2, K. Lile 8 3-5 20, Bestul 1 0-0 2, Champeny 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 5-13 56.
3-pointers: BF 2 (Harvey, Lueck), Elk 5 (Malvitz 2, Schultz, Storlie, K. Lile). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: BF 10, Elk 11.