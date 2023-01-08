BDN_230109_HonoGBB1
Hononegah’s Olivia Robinson (21), Bella Pierson and Jordan Johnston triple-teamed an Auburn Knight Saturday.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

ROCKTON—Hononegah’s girls basketball team stayed undefeated in NIC-10 play at 8-0 and hiked its overall record to 16-3 with a 45-19 victory over visiting Rockford Auburn on Saturday afternoon.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing for the home team. For the second straight game, the Indians got off to a slow start. Plus standout senior Emma Clark injured her foot, sat out the second half and scored just three points.

