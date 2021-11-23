EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. —All the hope Joe Judge generated with a strong second-half finish to his rookie season as New York Giants coach is gone.
If there is any doubt, take another look at the Giants’ embarrassing 30-10 loss to Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.
The game was not competitive. Not even close. Pat Graham’s defense was shredded by Brady and company. Jason Garrett’s offense was worse, turning in season lows in points, yards and time of possession as New York fell to 3-7 with seven games to play.
Instead of throwing his team under the bus, Judge pinned the blame on his coaching staff after the game. Garrett bore the brunt on Tuesday, being fired after less than two years on the job.
“This is simply a move to make sure that I make the best decision for the team,” Judge said Tuesday. “Right now, we have to do things to be more productive on offense and score more points and we have to do something to change it up. And this is the time we decided to make it.”
While the move seemed imminent after Judge spoke on Monday night, it’s hard to say whether changing play callers will help. While the Giants are getting a couple of skill players back from injury with Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Kenny Golladay (knee) returning, the team on Sunday will have mostly the same players who will be working with elements of the old playbook.
NEW YORK —Zach Wilson is back—and just in time for the New York Jets.
The No. 2 overall pick will return as the starting quarterback Sunday against the Texans in Houston, according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision. Wilson missed the past four games with a sprained posterior collateral ligament in his right knee.
Wilson returning to action comes just as backup quarterbacks Mike White and Joe Flacco were both placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. That leaves just Wilson and Josh Johnson, who’s on the practice squad, at the quarterback position.
Johnson will likely be promoted to the active roster to serve as Wilson’s backup against the Texans.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. —Penn State football coach James Franklin agreed to a new 10-year contract Tuesday that will guarantee him at least $75 million through 2031.
Franklin and Penn State’s Board of Trustees agreed to the terms, which include a yearly base salary of $7 million, retention bonuses of $500,000 each year and a $1 million annual loan for life insurance.
Franklin is 67-32 at Penn State with seven bowl appearances in his eight seasons. The Nittany Lions won the Big Ten championship in 2016.