APPLETON, Wis.—In his second at-bat Tuesday afternoon, Beloit College senior Garrison Ferone stepped to the plate and sharply singled to right off Lawrence starter Michael Duttlinge
It was one of many for the Buccaneers on the day, but historic for the Buccaneers shortstop.
The hit was the 205th hit of Ferone’s career, giving him the all-time record.
He had been tied with Mike Kovach for first in team annals.
Ferone went on to add another hit and a grand slam home run by Connor Vogel wiped out a 3-1 deficit and put the Bucs on their way to a 16-6 Midwest Conference victory.
The win was also revenge for the Bucs against Duttlinge, who defeated them last week 9-5 in Beloit.
Duttlinge didn’t take the loss because after Vogel’s slam in the fourth inning put the Bucs up 5-3, Lawrence scored three times in the bottom of the inning off Beloit’s Aiden Phipps (8-0) to go back in front.
Not for long, however. The Bucs scored nine times in the fifth inning as reliever Elden Santana (1-5) surrendered three hits and three walks and gave up six runs while only retiring one batter. Jordan Schaefer came on and walked two more and allowed a hit to surrender three more runs without retiring anyone.
Connor Robertson came on to finally cool off the Bucs, allowing only two hits and no runs in 3 2-3 innings, but Lawrence’s fifth pitcher, Jake Watkins, allowed two more runs in the ninth.
Phipps was touched for six hits and six runs, walking two and striking out one, but he won his eighth straight decision thanks to all the support. Reliever Harvey Pena was effective again, pitching three scoreless innings.
The Bucs collected 13 hits and took advantage of 11 walks. Ferone, Vogel, Evan Zenger, Miles Souza and Deven Irwin all collected a pair of hits. Ferone and Irwin both knocked in two runs. Vogel scored three times and Matt O’Leary, Ferone, Zenger, Souza and Jack Alport all had two runs scored.
The Bucs improved to 15-3 in MWC action and took another step closer to the top seed and hosting the four-team league tournament. Beloit is 23-10 overall. Lawrence slipped to 10-19 overall and 6-12 in MWC play.
Next up for the Bucs is a twinbill against Cornell at The Ballpark at Strong Stadium on Saturday. Game 1 starts at noon.