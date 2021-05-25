WHITEWATER, Wis.—Shelvin Garrett II, who transferred from Upper Iowa to UW-Whitewater at the semester break, joined the track and field team late during the indoor season.
To say the freshman hit the ground running would be an understatement.
“I practiced for a week and then hopped right into the first meet,” Garrett said. “It’s been a blessing achieving what I have.”
During the outdoor season he earned All-Region honors in two events and qualified in both for the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships this week in Greensboro, N.C.
Garrett will compete in the 4x100-meter dash and in the triple jump, where he was a two-time WIAA state qualifier while at Beloit Memorial.
The relay prelims are on Thursday. The finals would be on Saturday, along with the triple jump.
“I’m more excited than nervous,” Garrett said. “My goal is to get All-Amercan and to do that you have to finish in the top eight.”
Garrrett will run anchor for the third-ranked 4x100 which includes Thomas Kelly of Brown Deer, Victor Rinaldi of Medford and Dwayne Fort of Racine. Their season-best is 40.97 seconds.
“I have three real fast guys in front of me and I get to finish,” Garrett said. “It should be a lot of fun.”
The former Purple Knight is seeded 12th in the triple jump with a leap of 47-feet, 10 inches (14.58 meters). Teammate Lucas Skaaland of Westby is seeded seventh in the event (48-06.75, 14.80).
Garrett figures he has a lot more distance in him.
“I have a whole lot to fix,” he said. “My landing hasn’t been very efficient. I usually jump from a 36-board and this is at North Carolina A&T and they only have a 42 board so I am going to have to stretch out. It should help me. I can’t wait.”
Garrett will also play football for the Warhawks in the fall.
“We had spring workouts going on at the same time as track,” Garrett said. “I was real tired for awhile. But I love being here at Whitewater. It’s been great.”
ALL-REGION: Garrett is one of nine members of the UW-W men’s and women’s track and field programs to earn All-Midwest Region accolades from the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association for performances during the 2021 outdoor season.
To earn All-Region, student-athletes must rank among the top five in their region in individual events and/or be a part of a top-three ranked relay team.