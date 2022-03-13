Garrett, Demco named D-III All-Americans By Daily News staff Josh Flickinger Author email Mar 13, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.— A pair of local products earned All-American honors at the NCAA Division III National Indoor Track and Field Meet, held Saturday. Beloit Memorial product Shelvin Garrett II finished third in the triple jump, posting a personal-best mark of 48 feet, 9.5 inches on his final jump of the day.The Warhawk men finished 10th as a team, their ninth top-10 team finish since 2010.UW-Oshkosh senior Zanzie Demco placed third in the mile race with a 4:51.68 to also earn All-American honors. It's the first such award for both Demco and Garrett. • COLLEGE HOOPS: The Rock Valley men's basketball team concluded their outstanding season by placing third in the NJCAA Division III basketball national tournament, which the school hosted. The Golden Eagles fell on Friday 66-65 to top-seeded Riverdale in the semifinals before beating Dallas-Eastfield 80-66 in the third-place game. In the semifinal game, Hononegah graduate Nick Pierson was terrific with 20 points and nine rebounds. The Golden Eagles led the majority of the game but couldn't turn away the Riverdale comeback. In the third-place game played Saturday, the Golden Eagles led 39-35 at halftime and steadily increased the lead in the second half. Pierson again put up 20 points and nine rebounds, this time adding three blocks as well. Riverdale beat Rhode Island 77-75 in the finals to take the national title. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Josh Flickinger Author email Follow Josh Flickinger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now New riverfront development for Beloit eyed People's Convoy draws out supporters in South Beloit Beloit police actively pursuing leads in fatal stabbing case Beloit man accused of his10th OWI Steven Don Hoey Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime