BELOIT—Shelvin Garrett II’s position on the football field for Beloit Memorial could be summed up in one word: Athlete.
As much as Garrett enjoyed playing multiple roles, Garrett is looking forward to some stability at the next level.
Garrett announced his commitment to Upper Iowa University on Sunday, and he said the program promises to find him a home.
“Upper Iowa came in kind of late in the process,” Garrett said of the NCAA Division II school. “But they fit my needs more than any other school. The biggest thing is that they liked my offensive abilities and want me to play on that side of the ball. That really appealed to me. They want me to be a running back that goes in the slot as well.”
Garrett did a little bit of everything during his time as a Purple Knight, including playing quarterback as a senior.
Garrett viewed the variety of roles as both positive and negative.
“I think it was a blessing and a curse,” Garrett said. “I think coaches liked my versatility when they saw that on film, but I could never really hone in on any one skill, so I’m behind in that department.”
Another positive in the Upper Iowa camp was the fact that Garrett would be able to run track. Garrett placed 12th at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament last spring, and was also part of a 4x400 team that qualified and was returning three of four runners this spring.
Garrett said after the football season concluded, he was planning on focusing solely on track.
“I wasn’t going to even play basketball, just so I could completely focus in and get ready for track,” Garrett said. “I was hoping to come away with two or three gold medals. But Jaden Bell and his dad (coach Dondre) really wanted me to play basketball, so I did that, and now I’m glad I did. Even though the season didn’t go the way we wanted it to, I had a great time with my friends playing.”
The Peacocks went just 2-9 in 2019, but four losses came by seven points or less.
“They are definitely an up-and-coming team,” Garrett said. “I know that Kenny Draeving from Turner is going to play up there, and they’ve been recruiting really hard. When I went on my visit to Duluth, they actually lost to Upper Iowa, so I saw them play, and you could see they were just a few players away from being where they need to be.”
Garrett, who plans on studying exercise physiology, said his time at Beloit will be remembered fondly for the most part.
“I’ll definitely remember the struggles we had,” Garrett said. “But also there were a lot of great times. Coach (Rodney) Wedig was one of the favorite coaches I’ve ever had. I loved playing for coach Bell, and coach (Bernard) Bray was great in track. There were a lot of ups and downs, but being named first-team all-conference in football and getting to state in track were definitely some great highlights.”
Garrett said he would love to see Beloit return to prominence in football, but the team’s 20-year playoff drought will be tough to overcome.
“The thing we need here is more buy-in with the community,” Garrett said. “We don’t have that right now. People are too quick to point fingers without understanding what’s going on behind the scenes. You go to a school like Sun Prairie, and there are flags all around, people are excited about football. People here, it seems like they don’t really care about football. That’s got to change.”
Garrett is looking forward to heading to Fayette, Iowa for a number of reasons.
“I’m most looking forward getting there and meeting some new people and finding out who I am as a person,” Garrett said. “I’m excited to use my versatility and also finding a new role on the football team. It’s an exciting time.”
