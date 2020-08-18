CLINTON—Tyree Gamble’s ties to Beloit Memorial run deep.
He is a proud BMHS graduate. His wife is a teacher and the varsity girls volleyball coach. He is the former baseball coach of the Purple Knights, and was an assistant dean at the school.
But when the opportunity arose to become an athletic director in the area, Gamble pounced on it.
Tuesday night, the Clinton School Board approved Gamble as the man to replace Jeff Spiwak in the role.
“It was hard to leave Beloit Memorial, no question,” Gamble said. “I really enjoyed working with (athletic director) Joel Beard, and he along with some other members of the administration were very helpful in getting me ready to handle a job like this. Of course, I will miss the students, and the staff over there is just phenomenal. But I’m really excited to get started at Clinton.”
The Clinton job is not without its challenges. The school is the smallest in the Rock Valley Conference and has struggled in several sports. But the Cougars have had recent success in football, where Spiwak led the program to the greatest run in school history, and the girls basketball team came within a last-second shot of capturing a WIAA regional title.
“Jeff did a really great job here,” Gamble said. “And (Clinton superintendent) Jim Brewer loves Clinton and he’s extremely supportive of sports. I think the outlook here is really good. When you start with a solid foundation, have supportive administrators and most importantly, a community that’s passionate about athletics, that makes it a really exciting opportunity for me. That support also makes me want to ensure that I’m doing the best possible job. I want to do the things necessary to make sure everyone in the community, including the athletes, are proud to come out to athletic events here.”
Gamble spent four years total at Beloit Memorial, including two as the head varsity baseball coach. He believes his experience in guiding a program will be invaluable when it comes to his new role.
“Being a coach is obviously going to help me as an athletic director because you understand the experience the coaches are going through,” Gamble said. “As a coach, you have to meet the players where they are at. As an AD, you have to do the same with the coaches. They are going to have some tough situations arise, and I understand what they are gong through, and it’s possible I could give them some ideas, or just be a positive force when they do have those rough days.”
Gamble is taking over the helm at a unique time, to say the least. The Rock Valley Conference has postponed all of its fall sports to spring, meaning Gamble will have a chance to settle in to his new role.
“It gives me a lot of time to ask questions and a lot of time to learn,” Gamble said. “I’m going to be leaning on the other AD’s in the conference and in Rock County as well. Some of them have already been extremely helpful to me, and being able to ask them questions is huge. This isn’t a normal year. We’re going to do all we can to figure out a way to get athletics back at some point.”