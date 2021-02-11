ALBANY, Wis.—Alyssa Knauf’s impact with the Rock County Fury has been obvious. As one of the top scorers in Wisconsin, she lights the lamp about as well as anyone.
The senior forward team captain from Albany, Wis., is also being honored for her impact off the ice.
Alyssa is a finalist for the Jeff Sauer Award which will be presented next week as part of the Wisconsin High School Hockey Coaches annual banquet. The annual award is presented annually to “recognize good high school hockey players being great people.”
Named after the late legendary University of Wisconsin head coach Jeff Sauer, the award encourages community service among girls and boys high school hockey players in Wisconsin.
It is modeled after the Hockey Humanitarian Award, which is presented annually to college hockey’s finest citizen and seeks to recognize players who contribute to local communities.
A National Honor Society member, Alyssa currently has 135 service hours, despite the fact the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to accumulate volunteer hours.
Alyssa’s volunteer service, which began her freshman year, includes serving as an instructor at Try Hockey events, organizing PTO Carnivals, Reuben’s Run and blood drives, cleaning the ice rink, helping with storm clean-up and helping at the local library.
“While volunteering for Try Hockey events, (Alyssa) taught many young children the fundamentals of hockey such as skating and stickhandling,” says her mother, Susie. “Many of the kids that were at those events joined hockey teams. All of her service activities showed her that volunteer work is very important and can better a community significantly.”
As for her hockey season, it’s been an unusual one for her Fury, who did not have the option of playing WIAA hockey. The players opted to become a club team under the umbrella of the Monroe Youth Hockey Association and have played a WAHA schedule.
The Fury have played 13 games and are 5-7-1, coming off a 2-0 victory over rival Sun Prairie. The team is still trying to schedule some more games.
Alyssa leads the squad with eight goals and 14 assists for 22 points. For her career, she has scored 120 points on 56 goals and 64 assists.
While Alyssa has continued to excel, it’s certainly been a different senior year dealing with a COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been difficult,” she said. “We only practice once or twice a week, but everyone on this team is really focused on getting better. The biggest difference is that we usually play for something, like the conference title or a chance to go to the state tournament. We didn’t have that this season. We’re also used to playing in front of crowds and we didn’t have either.”
While Alyssa’s sister Haley is playing college hockey at Division III Aurora University. Alyssa plans on hanging up her skates as she studies commercial aviation at the University of North Dakota.
“Unfortunately there’s no hockey team there for me to play on,” said Alyssa, who has played four seasons with the Fury and five with Team Wisconsin. “It was tough knowing this was my senior year and last chance to play hockey, but at least we were able to play some games.”