BELOIT—Rock County Fury goalie Olivia Cronin is approaching 2,100 career saves.
This rather astounding statistic from the four-year starter is even more impressive considering her team played only about half a season last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the Fury’s success as a team has varied throughout her tenure in net, Cronin has been a constant.
“Right away when she came in as a freshman she had a lot of success,” Fury coach Luke Steurer said. “And from there she’s only gotten better. You look at this year and we are kind of in a rebuilding stage, and she’s out there game after game standing on her head and keeping the team in the game, even with 40 or 50 shots coming at her.”
While Cronin’s on-ice excellence can be quantified, it’s been her work off the ice that’s been just as important.
“She’s one of our captains and is a true leader on the team,” Steurer said. “The kids see that even if the games aren’t going our way, she shows up to practice every night with a good attitude and gives it her best effort. Even without saying anything, that’s showing good leadership right there.”
Cronin’s had plenty of practice on skates.
“I was three years old the first time I tried hockey,” Cronin said. “My brother Jack and sister Bailey got a learn to skate certificate from school, and they tried it out. I just watched them from the side and cried because I wasn’t allowed to go. As soon as they got me on the ice, they couldn’t get me off of it.”
Cronin made her way through the BYHA until seventh grade, when she played one season with the Madison Capitals before playing her eighth grade season in Beloit, a goalie the entire way.
“I just loved it from the start,” Cronin said. “When you’re really young, they let everyone try it out, and I always really liked it. I got my first goalie gear when I was eight, and I was hooked from then on.”
She was a day-one starter in net for the Fury.
“They had a girl that was a backup goalie the year before, but she was only playing that spot because they needed to have a backup,” Cronin said. “She wasn’t mad about me starting, she was always super nice. I was a little nervous before our first game if I would start, but the coach pulled us into the hallway and told me I’d be starting, and it’s been that way ever since.”
After a solid freshman year, Cronin and the Fury headed to the WIAA State Tournament in her sophomore campaign, which was full of individual and team highlights.
“Especially after watching Bailey go to state in 2016, that was an experience I really wanted to have,” Cronin said. “It was great because she was able to be at the sectional finals, and watch us move on, so it all kind of came full circle. That was a great moment. That whole postseason was really memorable. I had three straight shutouts, including in the semifinals when I had 38 saves against University School. That was a big stepping stone for me.”
Cronin owns Fury records for most saves and minutes played, and can build her lead over the last portion of her senior season.
“It’s been an interesting year,” Cronin said. “I think a lot of the older girls like me are used to being on teams that competed to go to state, so it’s been an adjustment. And the games take a lot of focus, but it’s not a bad thing for me to see so many shots. It’s made me mentally stronger and taught me how to lead the best I can.”
A three-sport standout who put together a solid golf career in the fall and track in the spring, Cronin has several options on the table for next year. She can play college hockey, run track or, as she puts it, ‘do nothing’ and just attend school.
“I could do that, but I’ve always played sports and love the structure of it,” Cronin said. “At this point I want to play something in college. I just have to decide what.”
The uber-competitive Cronin will finish her hockey season and move right to track, where her goal is to make a run in the triple jump. Last season, she missed being a sectional qualifier in the event by a quarter-inch.
It wouldn’t be wise to bet against her reaching her goal. and more, as she finishes an excellent prep career.