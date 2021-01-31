MEQUON, Wis.—The Rock County Fury hit the road Friday night to take on an old WIAA sectional foe, the Lakeshore Lightning, only this time in a club game.
The Fury rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to post a 3-2 victory in overtime at the Ozaukee Ice Center.
The Lightning scored both of their goals in the first period.
At the end of the second, Fury defenseman Anna Malone hit a slapshot on net and Emma Kilgora was in the right place at the right time and tipped the puck in the net to cut the Lightning lead.
Midway through the third period, Alyssa Knauf shot on net from the corner and Sara Loerke picked up the rebound to tie the game at 2-2.
That score held through the third period, sending the contest into an 8-minute overtime period. Loerke passed from the corner to the blue line to Malone, who hit another clapper on net. Anika Einbeck was there to pick up the puck and shot the puck over the goalie’s shoulder for the victory after six minutes.
The Fury improved to 5-7-1.