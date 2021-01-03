BARABOO, Wis.—The Fury U19 girls hockey team posted a pair of hard-fought victories over the Sun Prairie Cougar Girls U19 squad on Friday at Poppy Watertown Ice Arena as Anika Einbeck of Monroe High School scored six goals.
The 2-0 and 5-3 victories both came with Janesville Craig’s Leah Wangerin seeing her first varsity action in goal. She had 31 saves in the first game and 24 more in the second.
The battle of Badger Conference rivals saw both teams open with a scoreless period. With 4:09 remaining in the second, Milton’s Emma Kilgora and Einbeck passed back and forth in front of the Sun Prairie goal before Einbeck knocked the puck home.
With less than 4 minutes remaining, Beloit Memorial’s Kylie Evans and Albany’s Alyssa Knauf helped set up Einbeck for her second goal.
In the nightcap, Einbeck picked up where she left off, scoring a first-period hat trick. Knauf had two assists and Turner’s Samantha Wells and Evans each had one.
Sun Prairie tallied three goals in the second period while the Fury tacked on one from Einbeck on a pass from Knauf. Midway into the third period, the Fury once again moved the puck well, with defenseman Sara Loerke from Beloit Memorial scoring the final goal on assists from Knauf and Kilgora.
• UP NEXT: The Fury (3-4) will host the Cougars this Friday in Monroe. It will be Senior Night with the honorees including Knauf, Einbeck, Alexei Cooper (Clinton), Evans, Wells and Gabrielle Traver (Beloit Memorial).