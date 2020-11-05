Two Rock County Fury high school hockey players helped Team Wisconsin U19 take first place in the Wisconsin Dairyland Classic Hockey Tournament held Oct. 30-Nov. 1 in Fond du Lac.
Seniors Alyssa Knauf (Albany) and Anika Einbeck (Monroe) helped spark Team Wisconsin. Knauf has played five seasons in the program while Einbeck has played three. Team Wisconsin plays before and after the high school season, offering preps an opportunity to play with elite players across Wisconsin against top Tier 1 teams across the country.
Team Wisconsin swept the Milwaukee Junior Admirals, 8-0 and 2-1. The games against the Madison Capitols were both overtime nail-biters. Friday’s game ended in a Caps’ 4-3 victory with 40 seconds remaining in OT. Saturday, Team Wisconsin won 3-2 in a shootout after a tie in regulation and OT.