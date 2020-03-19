BELOIT—The WIAA state-qualifying Rock County Fury girls hockey team selected Anika Einbeck as Most Valuable Player, heading its end-of-season awards.
The Team Hobey Baker Award went to Haley Knauf. The Black and Blue Award went to Alussa Knauf and the True Grit Award went to Sara Loerke. Claudia Boehlke was named Rookie of the Year. Presley Kovacevich was named Most Improved, Sara Nerad received the Senior Award and Sam Wells was named Top Defenseman.
The Beloit Memorial co-op team enjoyed a tremendous season, including its third straight Badger Conference championship with a 10-2 mark. The Fury finished 18-9 overall, qualifying for the WIAA State Tournament for the second time in program history. Alyssa Knauf earned Second Team honors on the All-Tournament squad.
Einbeck was a First Team All-Badger selection while Haley Knauf and Presley Kovacevich earned Second Team honors and Olivia Cronin and Alyssa Knauf were awarded Honorable Mention.
Einbeck and Haley Knauf were Second Team All-State selections and Alyssa Knauf was awarded Honorable Mention.
