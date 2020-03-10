BELOIT—Three members of the Rock County Fury helped the Team Wisconsin U19 squad capture the State Tier 1 Championship Saturday.
Albany’s Haley and Alyssa Knauf and Monroe’s Anika Einbeck, all key players for the Fury, played on Team Wisconsin.
With a 3-0 victory over the Madison Capitols and a 3-1 victory over the Milwaukee Jr. Admirals, Team Wisconsin U19 advances to compete at the Central District Tournament this weekend in Fond du Lac. They will take on the winning teams from Illinois and Missouri.
Haley Knauf, a senior, and Einbeck, a junior, both earned WIAA Second Team All-State honors last week while Alyssa, a junior, earned Honorable Mention. They helped the Fury reach the semifinals in the state tournament at the Alliant Energy Center. Fury head coach Luke Steurer earned Section 4 Coach of the Year honors. They were honored at the State Hockey Banquet prior to the tournament.
The Beloit Memorial co-op team fell to the Middleton co-op Lynx, 5-2, in the state semifinals. Three-way Badger Conference champions with Middleton and Sun Prairie, the Fury finished the season with an overall 18-9 record.
Einbeck led the Fury in scoring with 59 points (27 goals, 32 assists). Alyssa Knauf was next with 49 (24 goals, 25 assists) and Haley Knauf was next with 48 (21 goals, 27 assists). Both Einbeck and Alyssa Knauf scored goals in the state semifinal.
