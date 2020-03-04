BELOIT—Bright lights, big city.
Rock County Fury coach Luke Steurer believes his troops are ready for the increased spotlight that comes along with qualifying for the WIAA state girls hockey tournament.
The Fury will face the Metro Lynx Thursday at 4 p.m. in the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
“As we get closer to the game, I’m sure it will hit us more,” Steurer said. “But we’ve had since Friday to kind of let things process. We’ve got a practice at Alliant on Wednesday, and that will give them a better idea of what they’ll be dealing with Thursday.”
One aspect of Thursday’s game that should quell the nerves: Their opponent is an extremely familiar one.
The state semifinal marks the third meeting between the two teams this year. Metro came out on top 4-3. The Fury came back on Feb. 1 to register a 3-2 win.
“With how often we play them, and knowing as much about them as we do, we really should be more calm,” Steurer said. “I think it’s definitely an advantage.”
Steurer said the biggest key will be who can spend the most time in control of the puck.
“We’re a team that likes to have control,” Steurer said. “We are not a dump and chase type of team. We want to carry the puck through the neutral zone, move it around and wait for a great opportunity to score. We won’t want to waste any energy dumping and chasing.”
Fury goalie Olivia Cronin knows her team is set for a significan challenge.
“They definitely know how to move the puck,” Cronin said. “They are very fast, and they know how to shoot. We know exactly how they play. We don’t have to watch film on them. Beating them the last time we played should give us a lot of confidence into Thursday.”
Steurer remembers that the last time the Fury played at state, in 2016, the stands were nearly full with Fury supporters.
“I hope it’s the same way this time,” Steurer said. “I know that we’ve got at least 3 bands going up there. We’ve got a couple of challenges this time. The first is that the game is at 4 p.m., so the kids won’t get the whole day off like last time. And a couple of schools, including Janesville Craig, don’t have school that day, so kids will have to find a way to get up there. But I’m sure we’ll have a big crowd again.”
The Fury have won four straight games, three of which ended in shutouts for the red-hot Cronin.
“We’ve actually really played well ever since we beat them,” Cronin said. “We went up north right after that and lost both games to really good teams, and we played well in those. Since then, we haven’t lost a game, and we’ve been playing really good hockey.”
