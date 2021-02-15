MONROE, Wis.—The Rock County Fury and Sun Prairie Cougars have become familiar foes this winter, battling seven times in 19U girls club hockey.
The Fury improved their advantage in the series to 4-2-1 by knocking off the Cougars, 4-2, on Sunday at the Stateline Ice and Community Expo. The Fury, playing under the Monroe Youth Hockey umbrella, have won three straight games.
The Fury trailed 1-0 after the first period, but Amery Stuckey (Beloit Memorial) tied the game after Olivia Combs (Janesville Parker) won a faceoff. Less than a minute and a half later, Anika Einbeck (Monroe) airmailed a pass up to Alyssa Knauf (Albany), who skated from center ice and sniped the puck top shelf for the go-ahead goal.
With four minutes left in the game, defenseman Sarah Edler (Lena-Winslow) shot the puck and Stuckey tapped in the rebound to put the Fury ahead 3-1. Sun Prairie scored again, but an empty-netter by Einbeck made it a two-goal final.
Winning goalie Olivia Cronin (Beloit Memorial) stopped 29 of 31 shots.
• UP NEXT: The Fury have two final games scheduled on Saturday against the Bay Area Ice Bears in Monroe.